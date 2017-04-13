The most-awaited plan for international travelers to USA.

With the request from many customers traveling to the USA, VisitorsCoverage has introduced a brand new travel insurance product, ChoiceAmerica, that is crafted to help international travelers, especially elderly travelers such as parents and senior citizens. ChoiceAmerica offers a number of benefits that have never before been seen with one single travel insurance policy, and that is why it is classified as a first in its industry.

What makes ChoiceAmerica truly stand out lies within the distinguishing factors this unique plan offers that other insurance plans in the industry are unable to deliver. Though the insurance is a budget plan that offers limited coverage benefits and comes with restrictions, it provides coverage for the much-needed benefits for travelers in the international travel space. With a mission to meet the individual needs of the vast array of international travelers, VisitorsCoverage has succeeded in creating an inclusive solution with this one-of-a-kind policy option. Rajeev Shrivastava, CEO of VisitorsCoverage.com says, “The ChoiceAmerica plan is one testament to VisitorsCoverage’s unwavering dedication to provide international travelers with the best possible solution fit to their needs.”

Some of the unique benefits ChoiceAmerica offers include:

Limited Pre-Existing Conditions Coverage: Recognizing the problem that pre-existing conditions are typically not covered with any insurance plan, VisitorsCoverage designed ChoiceAmerica plan in a way that offers an optional pre-existing condition rider, which provides limited and basic coverage for eligible pre-existing conditions.

Adventure Sports & Amusement Park Coverage: Ideal for travelers taking an adventurous trip, the ChoiceAmerica plan includes adventure sports and amusement park injury coverage.

Coverage in the North American continent (U.S., Canada, Mexico): ChoiceAmerica covers non-U.S. citizens and non-U.S. permanent residents traveling outside of their home country to the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It is the only plan that covers this category of travelers throughout the entire North American Continent. So, for example, if a US traveler is taking a cruise to Mexico, this is the plan that covers them.

Border Security Coverage: In the case that a traveler is denied entry into the United States.

Coverage for Lost Travel Documents: If a traveler experiences the misfortune of losing their passport or travel documents, ChoiceAmerica reimburses the expenses for replacements, with proper proof of loss.

No other insurance plan in the industry is able to offer these different types of essential benefits one policy, but going above and beyond is nothing new for VisitorsCoverage. Creating its very own all-encompassing and affordable plan is yet another showcase of the company’s commitment to meet the unique needs of all kinds of travelers.

The ChoiceAmerica plan allows travelers to spend more time enjoying their experience abroad and less time stressing about medical coverage. With the security and assurance that the ChoiceAmerica plan provides, VisitorsCoverage has yet again proven to set itself apart as an insurance company focused on providing the best possible experience for international travelers all around the world.

About VisitorsCoverage:

VisitorsCoverage is a one-stop resource designed to meet the travel insurance needs of international travelers across the globe. For over 10 years, VisitorsCoverage is dedicated to providing international travelers with the best and most innovated travel insurance solution, fit to their specific needs. ChoiceAmerica is underwritten by an A-rated insurer and administered by International Medical Group (IMG). IMG is an award-winning provider of global insurance benefits and assistance services.