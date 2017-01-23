VitalChurch Ministry Expanding to Reach Churches in England

VitalChurch Ministry, an organization dedicated to bringing revitalization to Christian churches in times of transition or crisis, announced recently that they are expanding their organization to reach churches in England and throughout the United Kingdom.

At the end of 2016, VitalChurch leadership began work with a church in the Newcastle area of England, whose pastor had unexpectedly resigned. The interim pastors at VitalChurch are now in the process of helping the church through their time of transition by conducting an analysis of the current state of the church. This is done by means of surveys and one-on-one interviews with key church leaders and volunteers.

When the analysis is complete, the VitalChurch team will prepare and present a report outlining their findings and several specific recommendations for the church. They will also craft a plan of action with the church’s leadership that can be implemented to address each of the report’s findings. Throughout the entire process, VitalChurch will invest in developing leadership in the church to effectively move through the transition time, with an end goal of bringing the church to a place where it is revitalized and in a position to call their next senior pastor.

Director of Operations at VitalChurch Ministry Mike Merwin said, “It is an exciting time at VitalChurch Ministry, as we are taking the success that has been achieved in churches we’ve worked with in the United States and building on it to now reach churches in the UK! VitalChurch’s proven, biblically based, three-step process for church revitalization, is applicable to Christian churches in any part of the world, not just those in the United States. It is our hope that by working with this church in England, it will open up more doors for VitalChurch throughout the UK to help churches who are experiencing times of transition or crisis, and bring our ministry of hope and restoration to those that need it most.”

About VitalChurch Ministry

Since 1994, the VitalChurch team has worked with churches in transition or crisis, leading them to pathways of healing, hope, and revitalization. Their mission is to see churches reconciled and restored to unity, with gifted leadership in place, gospel values embedded, effective governance, and an exciting mission agreed upon. They have engaged with churches as interim pastors in a variety of denominations, in suburban, rural, and urban environments throughout the United States, and more recently, in Europe. VitalChurch operates as a ministry of Church Resource Ministries (CRM), which is based in Anaheim, California.

The pastors at VitalChurch Ministry are recognized experts in the fields of church diagnostics, interim pastoring, and leadership coaching. They have produced resources and training materials used by churches and denominations throughout North America, and have been featured speakers at multiple training conferences. Find out more about VitalChurch Ministry at their website: http://vitalchurchministry.org/