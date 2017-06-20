Scholarships Awarded to Local Nursing Students

The VNA of Somerset Hills has awarded its 2017 Nursing Scholarships to Jada Edwards of Somerset, NJ (left) and Sophie Henderson of Gladstone, NJ (right).

The Board of Trustees of the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) of Somerset Hills has awarded its 2017 Nursing Scholarships to Jada Edwards of Somerset, NJ and Sophie Henderson of Gladstone, NJ. Both students plan to pursue baccalaureate degrees in nursing and have received $1000 scholarships to help finance their education.

Jada Edwards, a graduating senior at Franklin High School, will be attending the School of Nursing at the University of Pennsylvania. Deeply moved by her grandfather’s decline and death from Alzheimer’s disease, and her work as a volunteer with the Somerset County Adult Day Center, Edwards plans a career working with older adults to help honor and remember the connection she and her grandfather shared.

Recent Villa Walsh Academy graduate, Sophie Henderson, also plans to attend the School of Nursing at University of Pennsylvania. Following her experience shadowing a nurse practitioner at Sutter Memorial Center in Sacramento, CA, Edwards has developed an interest in becoming a member of a neonatal nursing team.

“The VNA of Somerset Hills congratulates these exceptional students on their accomplishments, and is proud to support their decision to pursue a rewarding career in nursing,” said Dan Powell, President and CEO, VNA of Somerset Hills. “We applaud their enthusiasm for the healthcare profession and interest in caring for members of the community across the continuum, from newborns to older adults.”

Each year since 1991, the VNA has awarded college scholarships to high school seniors from Morris or Somerset County, planning to receive a degree in nursing. The scholarships are financed through proceeds from the VNA’s bi-annual Rummage Sale and other fundraising efforts.

