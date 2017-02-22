VNA of Somerset Hills Named as a Top Agency of the 2016 HomeCare Elite

The Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) of Somerset Hills has been named a Top Agency of the 2016 HomeCare Elite®, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States.

The Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) of Somerset Hills today announced that it has been named a Top Agency of the 2016 HomeCare Elite®, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States. For more than ten years, HomeCare Elite has annually identified the top 25 percent of Medicare-certified agencies and highlights the top 100 and top 500 agencies overall.

The ranking is developed by ABILITY® Network, a leading information technology company helping providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of healthcare; and sponsored by DecisionHealth, publisher of: Home Health Line, The Complete Home Health ICD-10-CM Diagnosis Coding Manual and The Home Health Coding Center.

“Improving quality of care and the patient experience continue to underpin a rapidly evolving healthcare environment,” said Christine Lang, Senior Director, Product Management, for ABILITY Network. “At the same time tracking, measuring and interpreting data that support these efforts is becoming more complex. The 2016 HomeCare Elite winners have demonstrated the highest-quality care in their communities, which is a remarkable achievement. We congratulate VNA of Somerset Hills on being one of the top home care agencies in the country.”

Daniel Powell, President and CEO, VNA of Somerset Hills, credits the highly qualified professional team and a commitment to providing every patient with a superior care experience with the agency’s ability to achieve recognition as one of the HomeCare Elite. "We are dedicated to providing patient-centered healthcare services that improve the quality of life of the individuals, families and communities we serve," said Powell.

“We are proud to recognize the HomeCare Elite agencies for demonstrating a commitment to improving quality patient care at low costs. The clinical best practices and data tracking skills these agencies have implemented can position them for future success in government programs such as value-based purchasing and star ratings,” said Marci Heydt, Senior Content Manager, DecisionHealth.

Winners are ranked by an analysis of publicly available performance measures in quality outcomes, best practice (process measure) implementation, patient experience (Home Health CAHPS®), quality improvement and consistency, and financial performance. In order to be considered, an agency must be Medicare-certified and have data for at least one outcome in Home Health Compare. Out of 9,406 agencies considered, 2,353 are recognized on the 2016 HomeCare Elite winners list overall.

The entire list of 2016 HomeCare Elite agencies can be downloaded by visiting the ABILITY Network website at abilitynetwork.com/homecare-elite.

About VNA of Somerset Hills

The Visiting Nurse Association of Somerset Hills and its subsidiaries provide individuals and families with comprehensive, high quality, cost-effective home and community healthcare services, regardless of ability to pay, using partnerships where appropriate. The VNA is a charitable, tax-exempt home health agency and hospice certified by Medicare, accredited by the Community Health Accreditation Program (CHAP) and licensed by the New Jersey Department of Health and Senior Services.

About ABILITY Network

ABILITY® Network is a leading healthcare information technology company helping providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of healthcare through innovative applications and data analytics. ABILITY is headquartered in Minneapolis with principal offices in Boston and Tampa. For more information visit http://www.abilitynetwork.com or write to resources(at)abilitynetwork(dot)com.

For more information about HomeCare Elite, call 888.572.4009, write to HomeCareElite(at)abilitynetwork(dot)com or visit http://www.abilitynetwork.com/homecare-elite.

About DecisionHealth®

For over 30 years, DecisionHealth has served as the home care industry’s leading source for analysis and tools to improve revenue cycle performance, profitability, regulatory compliance and quality patient care. Agencies nationwide turn to DecisionHealth for education and training, coding and billing solutions, and ongoing expert guidance through its family of online products, print solutions, and live training events. DecisionHealth also certifies home health agency professionals in ICD-10 coding and OASIS-C2 through its Board of Medical Specialty Coding & Compliance (BMSC), and provides custom consulting services to agency leaders through its DecisionHealth Professional Services unit. For product information, call 1 855 CALL DH1 or visit http://decisionhealth.com.