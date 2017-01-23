Picture of a black Volkswagen Golf

Sutliff Volkswagen announces the release of the 2017 Volkswagen Alltrack. The Alltrack is VW's brand new stylish wagon that features the next-generation 4Motion permanent all-wheel drive system. This new vehicle builds on and extends Volkswagen's successful Golf SportWagen by combining that car's utility with the sporty capabilities of an all-wheel drive vehicle. It is available now as part of Sutliff Volkswagen's inventory.

Though it adopts many features of the Golf SportWagen, the Alltrack stands on its own. The body sits a little over a half an inch higher and features an underbody guard and matte aluminum grille equipped with foglights. The powerful 1.8 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine provides ample power without sacrificing efficiency. With an EPA-estimated 30 MPG on the highway, the Alltrack is perfect for family road trips. The spacious interior provides a driver-centric seating experience with easy access to all features and voice command available. The MSRP starts at $26,950 for the S model and goes to $32,890 for the top-tier SEL.

"The whole Sutliff Volkswagen family is excited about this new vehicle," said David Smith, manager of Sutliff Volkswagen. "It's a great looking car, the kind of modern style people have come to expect from Volkswagen. What's really going to surprise people, I think, is the way it handles. This newest all-wheel-drive system makes handling a breeze even with the whole family and a trunk full of groceries. This car is just flat out fun to drive!"

For more information on the new Volkswagen Golf Alltrack or any of the automobiles at Sutliff Volkswagen, interested parties can visit http://www.sutliffvolkswagen.com or call the office at their Harrisburg, PA location at (717) 234-8888. Individuals can also visit the Sutliff Volkswagen Dealership in person at 1301 Paxton St. in Harrisburg, PA 17104.

Sutliff Volkswagen is one of the top Volkswagen dealers in Pennsylvania. The Sutliff family has been established in automotive sales since 1931. Sutliff Volkswagen carries an extensive inventory of new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned vehicles. The dealership also features an in-house finance department and a state-of-the-art service facility on site.