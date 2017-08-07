Being recognized by Castle Connolly ‘is different because it emphasizes both the evaluations of medical professionals and the testimonials of actual patients.

Dr. Fernando Burstein, a double board-certified plastic surgeon who has been practicing in the Atlanta area for nearly thirty years, has once again been recognized as a ‘Top Doc’ in the field of Plastic Surgery by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., a leading national healthcare organization. This marks the thirteenth time that Dr. Burstein has earned the coveted ‘Top Doc’ honor.

“There are many awards that a doctor can achieve,” commented Dr. Burstein, “but being recognized by Castle Connolly ‘is different because it emphasizes both the evaluations of medical professionals and the testimonials of actual patients. Undergoing cosmetic or reconstructive plastic surgery is often a very personal and emotional experience, which is one of the reasons why I value the relationships that I have built with my patients. In my mind, the fact that Castle Connolly acknowledges the importance of those relationships is what makes this such an honor.”

Unlike other physicians’ awards, recipients of the Castle Connolly ‘Top Doc’ honor are selected through a comprehensive, multi-stage process that begins with extensive peer-nominations. Licensed physicians from the local area and from across the country can vote for physicians in fifty-eight different medical specialties who not only excel in academic medicine and research but who also exhibit exceptional patient care. The nation’s best physicians are then identified from these nominees through a rigorous screening process conducted by an experienced, physician-led research team. A full list of the Atlanta-area physicians who have been honored as Castle Connolly ‘Top Docs’ can be found each year in the July issue of Atlanta Magazine.

Board certified in both plastic surgery and otolaryngology (head and neck surgery), Dr. Fernando Burstein performs a wide range of cosmetic and reconstructive facial plastic surgery procedures, ranging from rhinoplasty and facelifts to cleft lip and palate reconstruction in both children and adult patients. He is known for his ability to achieve subtle, natural-looking results while expertly camouflaging the appearance of scars. Always a strong advocate for patient education, he maintains an informative facial plastic surgery blog and engages with his patients through social media, procedure videos, and his website. Many of his patients also highlight their personal experiences and satisfaction through his Spotlight Patient blogs. Over the last twenty-five years, he has developed a personalized approach to facial aging that focuses on gradual treatment, utilizing both non-surgical and surgical cosmetic treatments, to maximize the patient experience and provide the most natural-looking results. For the last twenty-eight years he has been a partner with Atlanta Plastic Surgery, P.C., one of the most respected centers for plastic surgery in the Southeast and, as the Director of the Center for Craniofacial Disorders at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, has also helped to treat thousands of pediatric patients suffering from congenital disorders.

If you are interested in cosmetic or reconstructive surgery with an Atlanta ‘Top Doc’, contact Dr. Burstein’s office today at 404-256-1311 or visit his website to learn more about the procedures offered and view his facial plastic surgery results.

About Dr. Fernando D. Burstein

Fernando D. Burstein, M.D., F.A.C.S., F.A.A.P has been an Atlanta-based plastic surgeon for nearly thirty years. He maintains board-certification in both plastic surgery and otolaryngology (head and neck surgery) and specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive craniofacial surgery. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and served as president of the American Academy of Pediatrics in 2006. Committed to continued education, Dr. Burstein is also a clinical professor of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Emory University and has authored over 100 articles and book chapters. He is an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, and the American Society of Maxillofacial Surgeons. He is currently on the staff at Northside Hospital and is the director of the Center for Craniofacial Disorders at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite. He has been recognized by NewsWeek, honored as a Top Doctor by Atlanta Magazine and Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. thirteen times, and named to the National Best Plastic Surgeons list.