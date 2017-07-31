“Tommy Clements and his management team have built an outstanding company that is an excellent cultural fit with our team.” - Mike Meehan, President, VSC Fire & Security, Inc.

VSC Fire & Security, Inc. is pleased to announce their acquisition of Arkansas Automatic Sprinklers/United Fire Suppression, a full-service fire protection and security company specializing in fire suppression and low-voltage integration.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to bring AAS into the VSC portfolio,” said Mike Meehan, President at VSC. “Tommy Clements and his management team have built an outstanding company that is an excellent cultural fit with our team.”

VSC’s acquisition of AAS/UFS, headquartered in Cabot, Arkansas, comes at a time when both companies are seeking to expand their geographic footprints and range of services. Their areas of expertise and cultural similarities offered tantalizing possibilities for a valuable partnership. VSC is headquartered in Ashland, Virginia, with over 950 employees and 15 offices throughout the Southeast. AAS/UFS has three offices in Arkansas, and employs almost 200 people.

“Our Arkansas customers will continue to call on the same familiar, trusted and capable personnel and teammates they have come to trust at AAS/UFS,” said Tommy Clements, CEO of AAS/UFS. “What our customers gain through this merger is even more resources and expertise to address their most challenging and demanding projects.”

VSC has long prided itself on its close-knit company culture and its decades of expertise, as well as its comprehensive paid training programs for seasoned experts and young people alike.

“VSC has a history dating back to its founding as a premier life safety company,” said Clements. “The opportunity to be associated with a management team of the caliber at VSC is thrilling and I look forward to contributing in any way possible.”

About VSC Fire & Security, Inc.

Established in 1958 in Ashland, Virginia as Virginia Sprinkler Company, Inc., VSC was initially managed from the family home of co-founder Roland C. Giles. Since then, VSC has grown to encompass 15 offices, and over 950 employees, providing comprehensive fire protection, life safety, and security systems to retailers, commercial campuses, healthcare facilities, and government properties throughout the southeast. It has offices in Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Alabama. For details and contact information, visit http://www.vscfs.com.

About Arkansas Automatic Sprinklers/United Fire Suppression

Founded in 1984, Arkansas Automatic Sprinklers/United Fire Suppression is a full-service fire protection and security company whose services include design, installation, inspection, and service. Headquartered in Cabot, Arkansas, AAS/UFS has 180 employees and three offices throughout Arkansas. For contact information, visit http://www.arautosprinklers.com.