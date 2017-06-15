ServiceMaster of Gresham Disaster Restoration and Cleaning

ServiceMaster of Gresham is a trusted provider of disaster restoration and cleaning services in Portland, OR and the surrounding communities. RestorationMaster recently built a new micro-site for Gresham, OR on RestorationMasterFinder.com to help expand their digital marketing outreach in these areas. The Gresham, OR micro-site will help drive more local search traffic to these service pages and generate a higher volume of quality sales leads.

The new Gresham, OR micro-site is highly optimized with several service pages to help attract more search traffic from people in the area looking for disaster restoration and cleaning services. The service pages for the Gresham, OR micro-site cover water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, sewage backup cleaning, mold removal, and hoarding cleaning, among others. Visitors to the micro-site can quickly find the contact information for ServiceMaster of Gresham on each page. The increase in relevant search traffic to the new micro-site will help generate more sales leads and improve their conversion rate.

About RestorationMasterFinder.com

RestorationMasterFinder.com, or RMF, was developed by Proceed Innovative to help generate quality, cost effective leads for businesses that provide disaster restoration, furniture restoration, and cleaning services. The micro-sites on RMF are highly optimized to drive more local search traffic to the service pages and increase the number of quality sales leads to help improve conversion rates for the listed businesses. RMF has a strong presence on major search engines including Google, Bing, and Yahoo as well as many local, vertical, and social media web portals.

About ServiceMaster of Gresham

ServiceMaster of Gresham has been the main provider of disaster restoration and cleaning services in the Portland, OR area for more than 60 years. They are based out of Portland, OR and provide services for the surrounding areas including Gresham, Beaverton, Tigard, and Hillsboro. The technicians of ServiceMaster of Gresham are IICRC-certified and highly trained to provide quality disaster restoration and cleaning services for the homes and businesses of the Gresham, OR area with the latest methods and equipment. They also respond within 2 hours of receiving a call, twice as fast as the industry standard.

Please contact ServiceMaster or Gresham at (503) 376-6666 for more information.