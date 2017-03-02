WCCN Invests in Pro Mujer to Support Women in Latin America

(From left to right) WCCN Executive Director Nancy Metzger, Pro Mujer President and CEO Maria Cavalcanti, WCCN Board Member Nicholas Vandervelde.

Working Capital for Community Needs (WCCN) announced today a new investment in Pro Mujer, a leading women’s development organization that offers low-income women throughout Latin America an array of financial, health and education services.

The investment will help Pro Mujer deepen its footprint in the region and expand its service offerings so that more women can access economic security, health and freedom from violence throughout their lifecycle. Pro Mujer’s integrated approach to empowerment provides women supportive social spaces that promote skill-building and self-esteem. Loans help Pro Mujer’s entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses. Pro Mujer currently serves over 260,000 clients and has disbursed nearly $3 billion in loans since its inception in 1990.

Maria Cavalcanti, Pro Mujer president and CEO commented, “We are delighted by WCCN’s investment and are excited about developing a long-term relationship that strengthens our ability to continually improve the lives of millions of underserved families in Latin America through financial inclusion and other basic services.”

Both WCCN and Pro Mujer share a commitment to social impact in Latin America by promoting financial inclusion and the empowerment of women. WCCN invests in organizations like Pro Mujer who serve the poorest and most remote individuals, including rural farmers and indigenous minority groups.

“At WCCN, we have always been strong believers in the positive transformational impact that Pro Mujer has in the communities where they work,” said Executive Director of WCCN, Nancy Metzger. “Investing for impact is an arduous journey with a partner, not merely a signed check with an expected return. We are proud to take that journey with Pro Mujer.”

About WCCN

Founded in 1984, WCCN is a social impact investing fund and community development organization whose mission is to create opportunities for access to microfinance, services and markets to improve the lives and communities of the working poor in Latin America. WCCN facilitates economic and social change opportunities by strengthening local community partner organizations, reducing inequality through financial inclusion and empowering individuals to work their way out of poverty. (wccn.org)

About Pro Mujer

Pro Mujer is a leading women's development organization committed to positively impacting the lives of low-income women and their families throughout Latin America. Through a suite of financial, health and skill-building services, Pro Mujer creates opportunities for women to build businesses, gain independence and become powerful agents of change for themselves and their communities. (http://www.promujer.org)

