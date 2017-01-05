Social Media Scholarship I believe in the power of education, it's an important part of creating a strong and successful group of future digital marketing professionals that will lead innovation in social media and digital marketing for years to come.

WeAreTop10 is proud to announce the launch of their social media scholarship. Students who are entering or currently attending an undergraduate or postgraduate program in Marketing, IT, Journalism, or Communications at a U.S. university or college are eligible to apply for this $1,000 scholarship. Students must submit an application with their essay on the impact of social media by the application deadline on March 15, 2017.

All scholarship participants have to research and submit a 500 to 1,500 word essay on the following topic: “What is the impact of Social Media on our generation, and how can we use it to play a positive role?” The essay should discuss the impact of social media on millennials and generation Z as well as ways that social media can be used in a positive role in society. Students should aim to be as creative as possible and demonstrate their genuine interest in the field of social media marketing as well as their personal strengths and how they might relate to the field. WeAreTop10 will select the best submission and award the student $1,000 to be used on course materials and other college resources.

“As a digital first brand, WeAreTop10 has seen the impact that social media and digital marketing can have on brands and consumers alike,” says Hafiz Muhammad Ali, founder of WeAreTop10. “This scholarship gives students who are passionate about social media the opportunity to explore and share this passion.”

To be eligible for this scholarship contest, students must be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent U.S. resident. The student can be a current high school junior or senior or a student who is currently enrolled in a two-year or four-year U.S. college or university. The scholarship funds will be transferred directly to the educational institution to be distributed directly through their financial aid office.

“I believe in the power of education, and I know that higher education is an important part of creating a strong and successful group of future digital marketing professionals that will lead innovation in social media and digital marketing for years to come,” Hafiz comments. “Our goal with this scholarship opportunity is to help recognize students who are passionate about social media and dedicated to shaping the future of digital marketing.”

To apply for this $1,000 Social Media Scholarship, students should submit their application with essay to scholarships(at)wearetop10(dot)com. All applications should include legal name, email address, current or future educational institution, current or anticipated degree program, estimated month and year of graduation, and proof of enrollments or acceptance into the educational institution.

The deadline for Spring submissions is March 15, 2017, and the winner will be announced on March 21, 2017 with funds awarded by March 31, 2017. The deadline for Fall submissions will be September 15, 2017, and the winner will be announced on September 21, 2017 with funds awarded by September 30, 2017.

For more information about the scholarship criteria or eligibility requirements, students should visit WeAreTop10.com.

About WeAreTop10

WeAreTop10 is one of the web’s most trusted list websites for the top 10 products across industries. Founded by entrepreneur, Hafiz Muhammad Ali, WeAreTop10 aims to empower consumers with the information they need to make more informed purchasing decisions by providing researched and handpicked lists of the top products in different price brackets.