Pearl Software Enforces Google, Bing and Yahoo Safe Search

Pearl Software Pearl Echo can be configured to override the user's settings, ensuring that Safe Search remains enabled.

Pearl Software, the inventors of real-time, mobile Internet monitoring and web filtering has released Safe Search enforcement as a component of its web filtering capabilities. Google, Bing and Yahoo Search provide optional search settings to filter out inappropriate and adult-oriented content from their search results. Pearl Software’s latest Echo cybersecurity products ensure Safe Search is enabled and not circumvented by the end user.

“Using their web browsers, end users have the ability to easily disable their search engine’s Safe Search setting,” said Pearl Software CTO, Joe Field. “Because Pearl Echo does its work on the user’s device down at the network layer, Pearl Echo can be configured to override the user's settings, ensuring that Safe Search remains on.” Safe Search uses the search provider’s proprietary technology to filter a fair amount of inappropriate material and adult content. For this reason, Safe Search enforcement is just one aspect of Pearl Echo’s blended approach to web filtering.

Pearl Echo’s web filtering incorporates automated and configurable URL category lists, custom white and black lists, contextual analysis of web page content and keyword and text pattern analysis. This blending produces a powerful and accurate approach to filtering web content on an organization’s network. Pearl Echo provides administrators with the ability to access how sites are categorized, customize filter modes and immediately override and update blocked material.

About Pearl Software

Pearl Software of Exton, PA, was founded in 1996 and is a leader in the development of patented Internet monitoring and web filtering software that is used by companies, government agencies, schools, hospitals and other public and private entities around the world. Its cybersecurity products are designed to monitor employee Internet usage and protect networks from internal and external threats. For additional news on Pearl Software including a complete list of features new to Pearl Echo, please visit pearlsoftware.com.