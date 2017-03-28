Pearl Software Bootstrap, style sheets and social media scripts, to name a few, are resources helping render great web-sites but they create a tremendous amount of monitored activity.

Pearl Software, the creator of real-time, mobile Internet monitoring and web filtering has released Echo Smart.Capture as part of its cybersecurity product line. Pearl Echo Version 12 R2 now includes the ability to monitor a user’s web browsing while filtering out non-pertinent traffic. Echo Smart.Capture uses heuristics to determine what monitored activity is user-based versus activity such as advertisements, style content or Facebook and Twitter tie-ins that a site may use in rendering content in a web browser.

“With the proliferation of responsive web sites and inexpensive bandwidth, we needed a way to differentiate between a user’s actions in a Web browser and a web site developer’s tendency to pull resources from an abundance of URLs,” said Pearl Software CTO, Joe Field. “Bootstrap, style sheets and social media scripts, to name a few, are resources helping render great web-sites but they create a tremendous amount of monitored activity. Echo Smart.Capture is designed to apply security rules to all content while simultaneously identifying core content for reporting.” Using Echo Smart.Capture as part of its cybersecurity solution, management is provided with focused analytics and is better able to pinpoint user trends that may lead to insider-threat detection or the need to block specific web sites or categories of content.

Pearl’s Internet monitoring and web filtering software provides organizations with a comprehensive tool to manage user web activity. Website access permissions can be set at the computer, group and user level, based on time controls, keyword triggers, whitelists, blacklists and a dynamic library of domain categories. Administrators can also exempt trusted web sites or domains from being blocked. Robust analytics deliver timely Internet usage and violation reports to management. With Echo Smart.Capture, management can better focus on user trends while reducing monitoring and storage of irrelevant user web activity.

About Pearl Software

Pearl Software of Exton, PA, was founded in 1996 and is a leader in the development of patented Internet monitoring and web filtering software that is used by companies, government agencies, schools, hospitals and other public and private entities around the world. Its cybersecurity products are designed to monitor employee Internet usage and protect networks from internal and external threats. For additional news on Pearl Software including a complete list of features new to Pearl Echo Version 12, please visit pearlsoftware.com.

###