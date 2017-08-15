Constellix Announces Bi-Weekly Onboarding Webinars

These onboarding webinars are a great opportunity for us to interact with our clients and help solve real use-cases using the Constellix suite.

The Constellix traffic management suite announces the launch of a new onboarding webinar series. The webinars have been designed to help new clients learn how to use the suite and adopt best practices for DNS management.

The first onboarding webinar was hosted by Constellix onboarding specialist Jesse Nalls. Nalls demonstrated how to use new functionality such as Advanced Search, Bulk Modifications, Domain Templates, and Version Control.

The first webinar is available on the Constellix YouTube channel along with other product demos and past webinars.

"These onboarding webinars are a great opportunity for us to interact with our clients and help solve real use-cases using the Constellix suite," says President and Founder of Constellix Steven Job. At the end of each webinar, attendees are encouraged to ask questions that are answered by Job.

The next webinar, scheduled for August 24th at 1 pm EDT will cover a new feature called ITO Pools which automatically route traffic to the best performing endpoint. ITO (Internet Traffic Optimization) is a new breed of traffic management that uses real-time performance metrics to make routing decisions.

This new method of traffic steering has been widely requested by both Constellix and DNS Made Easy clients. Clients will be able to use ITO pools to load balance across multiple systems such as CDN's (Content Delivery Networks).

About Constellix

Constellix is a subsidiary of Tiggee, the creators of DNS Made Easy, and the industry leader in providing IP Anycast enterprise DNS services. Constellix is an Internet Traffic Optimization (ITO) company and trailblazer in next-generation traffic management solutions. The Constellix GeoDNS platform offers the most powerful and precise DNS query management, engineered for the cloud. The platform is fully integrated with Constellix Sonar, which offers a range of advanced monitoring features and intelligent analytics tools.­­­­