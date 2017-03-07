Our first-to-market approach pioneers a new, more personalized way to plan without the stress.

Internationally-renowned wedding expert Renée Strauss has officially unveiled WEDAWAYS — a digital platform that simplifies destination wedding and honeymoon planning for engaged couples. A breakthrough concept designed with an algorithm based on a series of diagnostic questions, the innovative tool pairs users with a global network of luxury properties and elite planners.

“WEDAWAYS takes the traditional business of destination wedding planning and adapts it to the digital preferences of our core millennial consumers,” said Renée Strauss, co-founder and CEO of WEDAWAYS. “Our integrated platform’s technology customizes results and instantly connects users with luxury partners we’ve carefully curated from around the world.”

Committed to a high standard of offerings, WEDAWAYS allows members to communicate with their invite-only partners, request estimates, and book wedding venues and room blocks through a secure, easy-to-use dashboard. It also matches wedding planners to couples according to specific needs and preferences.

“The luxury destination wedding business is growing, but the planning experience for couples can be frustrating because they don’t have objective stateside experts they can trust. While other platforms offer lists of planners and properties, none match them to the couple’s wants and needs the way that we do,” said Pamela Strauss, COO of WEDAWAYS. “Our first-to-market approach pioneers a new, more personalized way to plan without the stress. WEDAWAYS not only streamlines communication between our members and properties but also pairs them with local, on-the-ground planners we’ve personally vetted.”

Key features at launch include:

1. Access to 65 luxury properties and 25 wedding planners in 13+ countries:



Barbados, Canada, Croatia, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Morocco, Netherlands, Saint Barthélemy, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, and the United States

Notable partners include Calistoga Ranch (Napa Valley, California), Hotel De Russie (Rome, Italy), Il Borro (Tuscany, Italy), Royal Mansour (Marrakech, Morocco), The Alpina Gstaad (Gstaad, Switzerland)

2. Intelligent search and compare function of favorite properties

3. Property microsites that offer in-depth information and average costs

4. Personal dashboard for both members and partners:



Diagnostic questionnaire to personalize results and inform potential vendors

Submission for estimates, proposals and contracts

Secure messaging portal

Budget management tool

Guest list organizer and digital save-the-date template

Image file sharing, travel itineraries, task list and reminders

5. Quarterly newsletter and weekly blog content on industry trends, news and inspiration

6. Online communication and support from the WEDAWAYS team

WEDAWAYS is now available globally and offers three levels of memberships for a one-time fee — DIAMOND at $600 (includes all features), PLATINUM at $450 (includes all features except wedding planner) and PRESTIGE is complimentary (includes basic search, dashboard and newsletter).

About Renée Strauss, co-founder and CEO

Renée Strauss is one of the wedding industry's foremost experts. A pioneer in retail, Renée founded and operated the premier luxury bridal salon in Beverly Hills for more than thirty years, during which she planned weddings of many of her clientele. One highlight of her career was producing a wedding at the Vatican in Rome. Renée stars in TLC’s reality show “Brides of Beverly Hills” and currently serves as the North American Wedding Destination Ambassador to Italy. She has traveled to five continents, visited more than 30 countries, personally inspected 150 properties and interviewed 50 wedding planners for the curated WEDAWAYS collection.