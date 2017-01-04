Since their introduction last year, METTLER TOLEDO’s robust PBK9 bench and PFK9 floor weighing platforms have been helping manufacturers around the world manage raw materials, ensure regulatory compliance and improve product quality in a variety of industrial applications. However, for the first time, PBK9 and PFK9 reliability and accuracy can be easily integrated into industrial applications in hazardous areas.

Both PBK9 and PFK9—each with an exceptional resolution of up to 750,000 divisions—are now approved for use in Zone 1/21 and Division 2 areas as well as Zone 2/22 and Division 1 areas. With their high readability, these platforms are ideally suited to industrial weighing process where tolerances need to be minimized. For example, gas can be filled to legal-for-trade specifications with a weighing capacity of 60 kilograms and an approved readability of 2 grams. Or, 1 kilogram of powder can be added to one ton of liquid with a recommended readability of 2 grams.

PBK9 and PFK9 achieve their industry-leading metrological performance thanks to innovative Monobloc load-cell technology and advanced platform construction. PBK9 bench platforms are available in capacities from .6 to 300 kilograms, while PFK9 floor platforms are available in capacities from 300 to 3,000 kilograms. The latter are also offered with pneumatic spring-loaded plates to provide fast, easy service access. All PBK9 and PFK9 platforms are available in stainless steel with an ingress protection rating of IP66/IP68.

As always, advanced METTLER TOLEDO technology helps to guarantee the highest level of accuracy and reliability for worry-free weighing. For more on how PBK9 and PFK9 can help provide excellent accuracy in your hazardous-area applications, please visit http://www.mt.com/PBK9 or http://www.mt.com/PFK9, respectively.

