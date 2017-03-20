Ken Naumann Joins Welcome as CEO

Ken has a track record of strong leadership and spearheading the successful growth of multiple software companies. We’re all excited to see him lead Welcome, and its customers, into further success.

Welcome has appointed Ken Naumann as the new CEO, taking over from founder Dan Herman, who has moved into the role of President.

Naumann has over 20 years of technology experience, having served in numerous executive management roles including CEO of both private and public companies.

“We have an amazing opportunity here to revolutionize the customer experience in retail. I’m excited to spearhead the growth of Welcome and lead this exceptional team of creative, dedicated and talented professionals, during the next phase of our journey” - Ken Naumann, CEO of Welcome

Ken’s appointment marks an exciting time for the SaaS company, as they widen the Welcome network to incorporate more touchpoints within the consumer purchase journey, enabling direct, real-time conversations, with brands during the research and review phase.

"After a comprehensive search process, the board is pleased to have found the best individual to connect Welcome’s vision, people and ideas to drive strategy and execution. Ken has a track record of strong leadership and spearheading the successful growth of multiple software companies. We’re all excited to see him lead Welcome, and its customers, into further success." - Amish Jani, FirstMark Capital, and Welcome Investor

Since 2011, Welcome has focused on connecting brands with shoppers, through the retailer site. To date, this collaboration has enabled massive customer experience improvements with some of America’s most well-known brands, including five of the Fortune 50.

Dan Herman – who now leads the customer-facing team – sees the shift as a great opportunity for the post-Series B funded company at this crucial stage of their growth.

“Ken has an incredible track record of growing companies, adding value, and energizing teams. His experience, ability, and drive will successfully catapult us into the next phase of our journey. This shift puts me in a better position to focus on our customers, and further innovate with our technology, across new industries.” - Dan Herman, President, and Co-founder of Welcome.

ABOUT WELCOME

Welcome powers the only solution that enables expertise to be available, wherever it is, to consumers, wherever they are. Retailers use Welcome to relay real-time answers from the best available source. Brands use Welcome to extend their voice, across all retailer channels.