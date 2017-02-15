We’ve been serving the Florida community for several years now and feel the same we way we did when we opened up. We are a 'local first' glass repair service in West Palm Beach

February 18, 2017. West Palm Beach, Florida

Express Glass and Board Up, glass repair professionals serving West Palm Beach and all of Palm Beach County at http://www.expressglassfl.com/fort-lauderdale-glass-window-repair/, is proud to announce a new blog post. As wedding season approaches, the company has renewed a commitment to being the best in glass repair and replacement services for the Florida area.

“We’ve been serving the Florida community for several years now and feel the same we way we did when we opened up. We are a 'local first' glass repair service in West Palm Beach,” explained Yani Santos, general manager of Express Glass. “Our new pledge is to continue offering the best glass repair service for West Palm Beach. Our new blog post reflects this renewed vow as a 'local first' small business in the county.”

For more information about glass repair services, visit http://www.expressglassfl.com/glass-repair/. Details for residential and commercial glass repair as well as 24/7 emergency glass repair can be reviewed, whether city-specific or not.

Express Glass Vows To Offer the Best in Glass Repair for West Palm Beach

Weddings in West Palm Beach can be a popular choice for young couples. Lovely beaches and the mildly tropical weather can add to the dream scenario a bride and groom desire. While a happy couple makes plans, the wedding planner and supporting staff may be committed to offering the best experience. Providing a ceremony to remember can take hours of pre-planning and organization. If a venue requires sprucing up prior to the nuptials, it could include checking all patio doors and windows for cracked or broken glass. At that moment, the commitment to a perfect wedding day may be extended to a top glass repair service.

Express Glass, an expert glass repair service in West Palm Beach has recently announced a renewed commitment to the affluent Florida community of West Palm Beach. Since opening, the business has made it a priority to offer the best in glass repair for all occasions. To avoid the danger of broken window and patio glass at a wedding, a quick inspection from an expert glass repair technician can help. Checking sliding glass doors for a smooth glide and stable glass can help ensure the safety of wedding guests. If a reception becomes too lively and glass is shattered before the last dance, 24/7 emergency glass repair can be provided as well. West Palm Beach brides and the surrounding community can rely on Express Glass, a dedicated glass repair service, to be around for the long run. The new blog post articulates this "local first" philosophy.

About Express Glass and Board Up

Express Glass and Board Up Service Inc. is a family owned and operated glass repair business with more than 20 years of experience. Their professional technicians and the large variety of inventory make Express Glass the top glass repair service. If customers are looking for West Palm Beach glass repair or Ft. Lauderdale glass repair as well as glass repair in Delray Beach or West Palm Beach glass repair, please reach out to the company for a free estimate. If customers need a 24/7 Sliding Glass Door repair service in Ft. Lauderdale or Boca Raton or Miramar, technicians are standing by. The company specializes in sliding glass door repair and window glass repair; technicians will handle any glass replacement situation efficiently. Home or business glass repair is the company's main priority.

