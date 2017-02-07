DuPage County Family Law Firm Opens in Wheaton

Wheaton Family Law Firm Nigohosian & Dahlquist, P.C. DuPage County family law attorneys Brian Nigohosian and Michelle Dahlquist announce the opening of Nigohosian & Dahlquist, P.C. in Wheaton, Illinois.

DuPage County divorce attorneys Brian Nigohosian and Michelle Dahlquist are pleased to announce the opening of Nigohosian & Dahlquist, P.C. The family law firm is located just minutes from the DuPage County courthouse at 2150 Manchester Road in Wheaton, Illinois. Nigohosian & Dahlquist, P.C. offers services related to family law matters including: divorce, complex divorce, child support, child custody, and visitation.

Nigohosian and Dahlquist bring over 40 years of combined legal experience to their practice. The firm takes a client- centered approach by offering experienced, but personalized service. The seasoned attorneys will represent clients in family law matters throughout DuPage County including the cities of Wheaton, Glen Ellyn, Downers Grove, Lisle, Naperville, Darien, and Hinsdale.

Wheaton Divorce Attorney Brian Nigohosian received his B.A. from DePaul University, and went on to receive his J.D. from The John Marshall School of Law in Chicago. He is a former assistant state’s attorney for DuPage County and is a respected member of the bar. As a skilled litigator, Nigohosian has successfully tried cases in every county throughout the Chicagoland area.

Nigohosian has served as a mentor for the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism Mentoring Program. He is a member of the DuPage County Bar Association, where he received a 2010 Pro Bono Service Award. He has presented continuing legal education for the Family Law Committee and is a Fellow of the DuPage County Bar Association Academy of Bar Leaders. He is also an active member of the Illinois State Bar Association.

Wheaton Divorce Attorney Michelle Dahlquist graduated cum laude with a B.S. degree from Illinois State University. She then attended Chicago-Kent College of Law, where she graduated with her J.D. Dahlquist is a certified Guardian ad Litem in DuPage County, and she has extensive experience in handling legal matters pertaining to divorce, child custody and visitation, child support, spousal maintenance, the division of property, and orders of protection. She also handles issues regarding pre and post judgement litigation.

Dahlquist is an active member of the local legal community. She served as chair of the DuPage County Bar Association’s Continuing Legal Education Committee and Membership Committee. She also served as secretary of the DuPage Association of Women Lawyers, and as an Executive Committee member of the Illinois State Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division. Dahlquist was named an “Illinois Emerging Lawyer” in both 2015 and 2016. In 2011, she was awarded a Pro Bono Legal Service Award from the DuPage County Bar Association.

For more information about Nigohosian & Dahlquist, P.C. please call 630-462-0610 or visit http://www.nd-divorcelaw.com to schedule a consultation.