Wheaton Divorce Attorney Named 2016 Emerging Lawyer in Illinois

Andrew Cores Family Law Group, a division of Esp Kreuzer Cores LLP based in Wheaton, Illinois, is pleased to announce that the Leading Lawyers Network has recognized Partner Wendy M. Musielak as a 2016 Emerging Lawyer in Illinois.

“On behalf of the firm, we would all like to congratulate Wendy on her Emerging Lawyer nomination. Her commitment to the legal profession and her clients is unwavering. She is an integral part of our team and we look forward to her future success,” says Managing Partner Andrew P. Cores.

On an annual basis, Emerging Lawyers are identified by their peers to be among the top lawyers who are 40 and under, or who have been in practice 10 years or less. Emerging lawyers account for less than two percent of attorneys in Illinois. Nominations are received and reviewed through the Law Bulletin Publishing Company’s annual statewide surveys.

Wheaton Divorce Attorney Wendy M. Musielak is a partner at Andrew Cores Family Law Group. Musielak obtained her J.D. from DePaul University College of Law in Chicago. She concentrates her legal practice in family law, divorce, child custody, child support, spousal support, and prenuptial agreements. Musielak is an accomplished litigator, and has extensive experience with handling cases through alternative resolutions including collaborative law and mediation.

Super Lawyers has recognized Musielak as an “Illinois Rising Star” for four years straight since 2014. She is also a “Top Rated Divorce Attorney” on AVVO based on exceptional peer recognition and client reviews. Musielak was named the 2013 “DCBA Lawyer of the Year”. She serves on numerous committees within the DCBA including the Family Law and Practice Committee, Budget Committee, and Planning Committee.

She is also a member and director of the DuPage County Association of Women Lawyers, and is a member of the Kane County Bar Association, and the Illinois State Bar Association. Additionally, Musielak is a fellow at the Collaborative Law Institute of Illinois.

