wi-Q, a cloud-based mobile ordering technology provider, needed an engaging solution to deliver a global training programme to hospitality staff. Growth Engineering provides a fully brand-customisable online platform utilising gamification, social learning and personalisation to revolutionise e-learning.

wi-Q Technologies’ cloud-based applications, wi-Q for food and beverage, and Mi-Room for hotel guest services, allow consumers to view, order and pay for food, drinks or room service, from their own device. The cloud-based technology makes the venue’s menu instantly accessible via the internet browser on any connected device, saving consumers from having to search for and download a mobile app for each venue they visit. Individual venues also have access to a backend management system where they can implement real-time updates to inventory and prices. To make full use of the solution, hospitality staff require engaging training and ongoing access to relevant materials, a service, which Growth Engineering has over thirteen years’ experience in providing.

Growth Engineering’s Managing Director, Juliette Denny, said: “We are super excited to be working with the awesome folks at wi-Q. With their forward-thinking approach and our ground-breaking learning technology, we’re sure that we can work together to produce some amazing results. Before long wi-Q will have an army of learning superheroes on their hands, ready to take the hospitality world by storm!”

Graham Cornhill, Managing Director of wi-Q said, “We know that the more engaged and confident serving staff are in delivering technology, the better technology will deliver. The Growth Engineering social learning system fits incredibly well with our own mobile ordering solution. Like our own technology, we can fully brand customise the training platform for our customers and even migrate their existing training modules. It not only gives us an extremely agile platform to provide a variety of engaging training, but it also allows us to offer unified delivery. We now can provide a full portfolio of support services, from on demand tutorials to marketing materials that we know will drive even greater revenues for our customers.”

Growth Engineering’s Academy LMS is tailored to each employees’ login, meaning that the content available to the employee depends not only their position within the company, but also what training programs they have previously completed. The platform is particularly engaging because of the gamification and social features it includes. Employees can track each other’s accomplishments, for which they earn points and badges along the way.

Graham continued, “It was also important for us to find a solution that allowed staff to complete training quickly and easily. The fact that staff can access the Growth Engineering platform on their mobile phones is important, and the gamified training delivery is exceptional. A significant proportion of the hospitality workforce are millennials – they are used to using their mobile devices for everything and this solution has helped us deliver a key challenge.”

