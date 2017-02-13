...neighbors helping neighbors is what it’s all about, and coming together as a community to help children and families facing unusual challenges is something which should inspire us all.

Bill Mull Agencies, a full-service insurance and financial planning provider serving families and businesses from offices in Wichita, KS, has announced the latest beneficiary of their recently launched community involvement program. Rainbows United is a regional nonprofit organization which enhances the lives of children with special needs and their families by bringing together community resources and providing customized services. Donations may now be made at https://www.crowdrise.com/creating-opportunities-for-children-in-our-community/fundraiser/billmull.

Simply stated, Rainbows creates opportunities to bring children’s potential to life. Grassroots and nationally recognized, they offer a wide variety of vital services from birth through age 21, as well as utilizing cutting edge therapies for children with developmental delays. Their extensive menu includes specialized hearing and vision services, respite care for individuals, case management, supported family living, outpatient therapies, therapeutic child care and more. In the true spirit of community, Rainbows serves all families, regardless of ability to pay.

“Rainbows United is a perfect fit for our new community involvement program,” said Bill Mull, owner of Bill Mull Agencies. “After all, neighbors helping neighbors is what it’s all about, and coming together as a community to help children and families facing unusual challenges is something which should inspire us all.”

Readers who would like to join Bill Mull Agencies in supporting local children in need of specialized services to bring about their full potential need not reach into their own pockets to do so. The agency itself has pledged to donate $10 to Rainbows for each and every referral they receive for an insurance quote, with no purchase necessary. To recommend family and friends for a no-obligation quotation, simply visit http://billmullagencies.com/causes/creating-opportunities-children-community/.

Meanwhile, the agency’s caring team is hard at work promoting the initiative through a dynamic social media and email outreach campaign. They have also featured the cause in their print and electronic magazine, Our Hometown. Helping customers and friends to ‘live well and thrive’, the publication is delivered to thousands of households in Wichita and surrounding communities every month. Current and past issues may be enjoyed at http://billmullagencies.com/magazines/.

Bill Mull Agencies has demonstrated their devotion to the community by the recent establishment of a master charity program, which is part of the nationally celebrated ‘Agents of Change’ movement. “We are fully committed to helping those in need in our community, and will be selecting a new group, family or individual to support every two to three months,” promised Mull. More information on local Community Cause campaigns may be found at http://billmullagencies.com/community/.

About Bill Mull Agencies

Serving families and businesses from two offices in Wichita, KS, Bill Mull Agencies is committed to bringing local people an agency which understands their needs. As a 28 year veteran of the industry, Bill Mull and his team of dedicated professionals have worked with carriers to assemble a variety of products and services to ensure clients’ peace of mind. From all of the insurance products a typical consumer needs (auto, home, business, boat, ATV, etc.), to developing long-term financial planning strategies, Bill Mull Agencies delivers consistently superior service. Their caring experts may be reached by calling 316-773-9864. For more information on the agency, please visit http://billmullagencies.com/.