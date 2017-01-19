Visit the New Wicker Paradise Location for its Grand Opening Event

Wicker Paradise has moved to a new showroom where the family-owned and operated business can better serve its customer base on and offline. To celebrate the occasion, and to get every home ready for the spring season, the furniture store is holding a grand opening celebration at its new, larger showroom location.

“This new display space is like a dream come true for us,” says Mark Grabowski, VP of Marketing at Wicker Paradise, “finally, we have a space to give our customers the true experience of replacement cushions, patio furniture and anything else they need to build the sunroom or patio they’ve always wanted.”

The new showroom, located at 516 W Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck, New York, features an outdoor patio and deck. Wicker Paradise will display its lines of wicker and rattan furniture, as well as a selection of accessories and pieces from Lane Venture, North Cape, Brown Jordan, and more at the new showroom. The additional space will function like a lounge, where customers are welcome to soak up the sun on actual chaise lounges they can take home. The new onsite parking lot, and more convenient location, means the customer experience has never been better.

About Wicker Paradise

Wicker Paradise has been open for business since 1982, offering the best selection of wicker furniture to the New Rochelle, New York area at an affordable price. The goal, since day one, has been simple: provide affordable, stylish furniture with top notch customer service. For more than 30 years, the company has operated a 3,000 square foot showroom and a network of warehouses ready to deliver anywhere in the United States.

At the company’s showroom, and its website, customers can purchase fully assembled wicker and rattan furniture pieces at affordable prices. Free shipping is available, and some orders qualify for no sales tax. To learn more, or to find the patio set of your dreams, visit Wicker Paradise at their new location or at WickerParadise.com.