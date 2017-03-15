Williams Architectural Products Now Stocking In Menards

Aluminum Deck Railing At Meanrds Edward Peterson, VP of Sales and Marketing states, “We are excited to see the addition of Menards as a key partner of the Williams Aluminum Railing.

Headquartered in Eagan, MN, Williams Architectural Products is now a stocking vendor for all Menards locations. Prior to being stocked in the stores the Williams aluminum railing was only available via special order. The program was such a success Menards removed a line of aluminum railing and replaced it with the Williams aluminum railing. The Williams line of products have become renowned for their fast and easy installation, hidden fastener systems and architectural grade powder coating finishes.

Edward Peterson, VP of Sales and Marketing states, “We are excited to see the addition of Menards as a key partner of the Williams Aluminum Railing. We believe that in-store stocking of our product line combined with great customer service from Menard’s associates is a win-win for our rapidly growing customer base.”

About Menards

A family-owned company started in 1958, Menards® is headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and has more than 280 home improvement stores located in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

About Williams Architectural Products

Williams Architectural Products manufactures premium pre-assembled powder-coated aluminum picket railing systems for decks, patios and swimming pools with low-maintenance living in mind. Our dedication to research and development ensures a uniquely engineered railing system which meets commercial/residential building codes throughout North America.

Williams’s high performance deck railings are made of durable aluminum with a long-lasting powder-coated finish to stay looking like new. We back that up with a 15-year limited warranty. We guarantee that your aluminum railing system will continue looking great for years to come.

Additionally, Williams Architectural Products strives to respect the environment and the quality of life of its employees by developing maintenance-free products which are recyclable and through our manufacturing process, waste is disposed of in a responsible manner.