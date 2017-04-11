We’re passionate about activating community support for the beneficiaries of our Community Program.

Unruh Insurance & Financial Advisors of Windsor, CO has announced the initiation of a master charity program created to strengthen the community they serve. The agency pledges to select a new beneficiary every 60 days, working closely with nonprofit organizations and community leaders to seek out those who most need a helping hand. Their wish is to bring awareness to important local causes by forming campaigns which aid worthwhile organizations, families and individuals. “We’re passionate about activating community support for the beneficiaries of our Community Program,” said Sherry Unruh, owner of Unruh Insurance & Financial Advisors.

To debut the new community involvement program, Unruh has elected to support Stepping Stones of Windsor, a nonprofit organization working with area families to prevent homelessness. ‘Stepping up to help your neighbor’ is their rallying cry, because financial insecurity in these trying times has many families on the brink, including the working and college educated. Their clients are neighbors struggling to make ends meet, often living one paycheck or job loss from homelessness. Stepping Stones works with clients on an individual basis, providing resources, education and guidance to assist in securing housing that meets their needs and budgets, while offering programs which include eviction and utility shut-off prevention and first month’s rent.

The donations page for each featured campaign will be accompanied by a fully detailed story outlining the cause. The team at Unruh Insurance will also spread the word through its own established network of customers, business associates, neighbors and friends. To join the agency in stepping up for the community, donors may visit https://www.crowdrise.com/decent-living-for-our-community/fundraiser/unruh-insurance-andfinancial-advisors and are asked to share the page with their own personal and professional networks. Unruh Insurance also produces a monthly community publication, Our Hometown magazine, which will employ a dedicated page to highlight each selected Community Cause. The electronic Flipbook version of the current issue may be enjoyed at http://unruhadvisors.com/magazines/.

About Unruh Insurance & Financial Advisors

A full-service insurance and financial services provider serving families and businesses from offices in Windsor, agency owner Sherry Unruh knows many local families. This knowledge and understanding of Colorado’s people help her to provide customers with an outstanding level of service. Unruh and her team of dedicated professionals work diligently to help families protect the things which are most important to them – their families, homes, businesses, cars and more. They also prepare strategies to help clients achieve long-term financial goals. More information about the agency is available at http://unruhadvisors.com/. To speak with a caring expert, please call 970-686-1026.