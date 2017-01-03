The Dynastrom AROS protocol is a new, open wireless audio and music streaming protocol for OEMs created to take the complication out of listening to music or surround sound in multiple rooms on speakers from many manufacturers.

Today at CES, Dynastrom demonstrated a new, open wireless audio and music streaming protocol for OEMs created to simplify listening to music and surround sound in multiple rooms on speakers from most manufacturers. The AROS™ protocol essentially unlocks consumers from the proprietary technologies used by many speaker companies and operates via Wi-Fi, Ethernet or Bluetooth®.

Dynastrom, a Danish startup created four years ago by a team of audio and software experts from top companies including Bang & Olufsen and Libratone, aims to make it easy to connect, play, listen and synchronize surround sound regardless of the speaker manufacturer. The AROS™ protocol will enable open AV systems and the ability to customize the user experience. Learn more about how it works here and here.

At CES, Dynastrom will be showcasing its line of digital and wireless media protocols and reference designs.

Dynastrom enables its OEM customers to provide consumers with flexible single-touch or voice user interfaces, enabling simple and robust experiences such as follow-me-music, through unique Master Change technology. Dynastrom’s adaptive audio quality streaming technology ensures great audio quality regardless of the Wi-Fi performance.

Dynastrom’s solution is hardware agnostic and works on any platform supporting Linux – from low-cost single core MIPS based modules to quad-core ARM based modules – supporting a broad portfolio of customer speaker and AV products from low cost to high performance.

With patented network synchronization and statistical analysis, Dynastrom AROS™ technology ensures a formerly unprecedented sound quality regardless of wireless network or speaker manufacturer.

“While working at leading audio companies, we saw the struggle they had with finding a reliable way to guarantee sound quality on wireless networks,” said Brian Moller, Founder & CEO Dynastrom. “We formed Dynastrom with the leading engineers in this space, and spent several years developing a solution from the ground up – one we believe will usher in a new era for AV entertainment.”

“The end result is unmatched levels of performance in the industry, achieving low latency and synchronization performance on a standard Wi-Fi network that is suitable even for multichannel surround sound. The reaction thus far has been very positive, and we are working now on numerous trials and deployments with market leaders,” Moller adds.

About Dynastrom

Based in Aarhus, Denmark, Dynastrom is creating a new standard for simple and robust multi-room audio experiences, providing the best audio fidelity possible on standard hardware and WiFi networks. Wi-Fi for sound is still a challenge, and many systems struggle with challenging Wi-Fi environments. With patented network timing and statistical analysis, Dynastrom AROS™ technology will change the experience of wireless home audio forever. AROS™ supports high data rate audio as well as multiple network music sources. For more information, please visit http://www.dynastrom.com.

