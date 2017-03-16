Wise F&I has Connected with MaximTrak

Connecting our products to MaximTrak’s F&I menu system further exemplifies our focus on compliance, technology and simplicity for the customer.

Wise F&I, a long standing company in the automotive finance and insurance market, has a full suite of voluntary protection products available through MaximTrak, A RouteOne Company. MaximTrak offers a highly customizable all-in-one F&I menu platform and streamlines access to Wise F&I products for their mutual automotive dealers. Access to Wise F&I’s full suite of products including: GAPWise, WiseCARE, TIREWise, WiseTVP, THEFTWise and KEYWise are all available through MaximTrak. Offering Wise F&I products through MaximTrak further enhances the customer experience by providing speed and accuracy to the process.

Matt Croak, president of Wise F&I stated, “Connecting our products to MaximTrak’s F&I menu system further exemplifies our focus on compliance, technology and simplicity for the customer.” Both companies have a long history in the automotive F&I industry and both are committed to offering products and solutions to enhance the car buying experience.

About Wise F&I (http://www.wisefandi.com)

Wise F&I has a long history of success in the automotive finance and insurance space, initially specializing in Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) then expanding over the years to include a full array of voluntary protection products including: Appearance Care Service Contracts, Tire and Wheel Protection, Vehicle Service Contracts, Theft Deterrent Systems, Key Replacement and other ancillary products. Wise F&I branded products are marketed through independent agents to automotive dealers. Additionally, Wise F&I supports private label programs and strategic partnerships with automotive lenders and finance companies on both a national and regional basis. All products are fully compliant and underwritten by an A- rated (or better) insurance carrier.

With over 25 years in the industry, Wise F&I’s experience allows the delivery of complete contract origination solutions supported by robust online capabilities along with efficient and accurate claims and cancellation processing. With a focus on building partnerships, and a priority on customer service, Wise F&I is the F&I provider of choice.

About MaximTrak Technologies, A RouteOne Company (http://www.maximtrak.com)

MaximTrak Technologies’ industry leading, fully integrated F&I suite is the preferred solution for top names in the industry concerned with profitability, compliance, and the customer experience. With some of the most customizable tools in the industry, MaximTrak has completely transformed the digitized F&I transaction for F&I Managers, Dealer Principals, OEMs, and the modern consumer. These tools include; interactive menus, e-rating, sales aids, videos, customer survey, executive reporting, electronic contracting, and so much more. MaximTrak is pioneering the future of F&I and automotive retail. Discover the digital difference at http://www.maximtrak.com.