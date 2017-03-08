Celebrate International Women's Day with the Women In Strategy Summit

Strategy Channel As women, we need to support each other and stop competing.

International Women's Day on March 8th celebrates women’s achievements across all fields, industries, and spheres of life, as well as its serving as a reminder and a call to action for gender equality and female empowerment in the workplace.

"As women, we need to support each other and stop competing. We need to mentor other women and create a constant communication with each other to build a network of support."

This is the view of Belen Pamukoff, Brand Director at Heineken, who along with other industry leaders is going to be speaking at the Women In Strategy Summit, taking place in New York this March 21 & 22.

The problem of female underrepresentation at work is still evident across multiple industries. Many companies often underestimate the economic, business, and social advantages of having gender diversity within a company, but many women often feel uncomfortable highlighting potential inequalities when they first start their careers.

Wendy Goldberg, Chief Communication Officer at iHeartMedia, who will also be speaking at the summit, believes that in order to improve the situation:

"The business world needs more female senior leaders and role models who understand the challenges facing women in the workplace that extend beyond simply 'work/life balance.' Young women want to know how other women have built careers, challenges they’ve faced and resolved, and mistakes they’ve made and learned from."

To further expand on the issue and the potential resolutions, Wendy and Belen will be joined by female industry practitioners from companies, including Google, SoundCloud, Bloomberg, Facebook, and Forbes, who will express their vision of how today's business environment can inspire women to excel as leaders.

Innovation Enterprise Ltd, a division of Argyle Executive Forum, is a business-to-business media brand specializing in delivering the most innovative business solutions to executive-level decision makers. Innovation Enterprise produces a range on online and offline content, including, but not limited to, summits, online learning, webinars, and white papers, as well as offering other additional services such as lead generation and bespoke research.

Innovation Enterprise focuses on seven key channels - Finance, Supply Chain, Analytics, Big Data, Strategy, Digital, Innovation & Sports - to ensure that organizations are furnished with all the cutting-edge insights necessary to driving growth in the evolving business environment.