Moreno Insurance Agency, a Webb County firm providing insurance planning and personal financial consultations to families and business owners in and around Laredo, Texas, is launching a charity drive to help gather support for the efforts of the Casa de Misericordia women’s shelter.

Casa de Misericordia provides women who have suffered from domestic violence with secure temporary residential services as well as ongoing long-term assistance to facilitate a transition in permanent housing. In addition, Casa de Misericordia offers domestic abuse victims with legal consultations, community referrals, and a full range of counseling services.

“The reality is that one in four women in our nation will face either domestic or financial abuse during her lifetime, and we’re supporting Casa de Misericordia to help bring an end to the violence,” says Marcus Moreno, owner and executive manager of Moreno Insurance Agency.

To bring in support for the charity event benefitting Casa de Misericordia, Moreno and his team are utilizing an online approach centered on building partnerships with local community leaders, families, and business owners over social media while sharing information over an email update system. A full page article outlining the charity event is planned for publication in “Our Hometown,” a monthly webzine produced by the Moreno Insurance Agency: http://www.morenoinsuranceagency.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_39.

The Moreno Insurance Agency is one of the most recent members of a national charity support group called “Agents of Change.” As part of their membership in this group, the Moreno team will be selecting and supporting a new charitable cause at least once every two months.

All those who are looking for additional information on the charity event supporting the Casa de Misericordia women’s shelter are invited by the Moreno Insurance Agency to visit the following page: http://www.morenoinsuranceagency.com/On-the-Road-to-A-Better-Life_12_community_cause. Future charitable causes supported by the Moreno Insurance Agency will be detailed on the firm’s Community Causes list: http://www.morenoinsuranceagency.com/community-cause.

About Moreno Insurance Agency

As a Personal Finance Representative in Laredo, agency owner Marcus Moreno knows many local families. His knowledge and understanding of the people in his community ensures that clients of Moreno Insurance Agency are provided with an outstanding level of service. Marcus and his team look forward to helping families protect the things that are most important - family, home, car and more. Moreno Insurance Agency also offers clients a preparation strategy for achieving their financial goals. To contact an expert at Moreno Insurance Agency, visit http://www.morenoinsuranceagency.com/ or call (956) 725-4934.