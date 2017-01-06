Thomas Petty from the Bay Area Search Engine Academy in the San Francisco bay area has announced that they are holding a WordPress Website Building Course January 30-31. The class is designed specifically for entrepreneurs and solopreneurs who want to learn how to build their own website from scratch without knowing any programming or graphical design.

WordPress is the most popular platform that people use to build websites, and approximately 25% of all websites use the platform. Despite its popularity, it can be difficult for new or non-technical users to understand how to effectively manage the system.

Thomas Petty, Digital Marketing Trainer at the academy, says, "People say WordPress is easy to use, and it is once you understand how it all functions together. But it can be daunting to learn on your own."

During the two-day class, students will each start with their own blank installation and build a working website by the end of the second day that they can take with them. They'll learn how to make sure the website is:



Mobile-responsive to today's mobile devices like cell phones

Set it up so it will be found on the search engines like Google

Make sure that it's secure from hackers or accidental technical problems

"Because of its popularity, WordPress is an easy target for hackers. During class we make sure everyone understands website security and how to successfully protect their assets without having to know technical jargon," Petty said.

The class is designed for non-technical users and doesn't require any programming or graphic design knowledge. At the conclusion, each student will have a solid foundation in how to manage a WordPress website, keep it up to date, and manage it securely. The techniques taught in the class can be used by employees at larger companies who want staff members to manage their website correctly, and apply these techniques to their own corporate website or blog.

The course tuition is $397 and all materials are provided to the students. The class is being held in Dublin, California, east of San Francisco. The training facility is easily accessible by those traveling by BART.

Those interested can read the details about the course and register by going to: https://basea.me/wordpress-class.

About Thomas Petty

Thomas Petty has been a Digital Marketing Trainer since 2008 and is the founder of the Bay Area Search Engine Academy, Inc. He has been involved with computer technology since 1989. He had a 21-year career at a Fortune 100 company, most of which was spent in the Information Technology arena. His background spans computer and server support, networks, data centers, web technology and software systems design and deployment. He has taught many different types of coursework including Windows, programming, networks, and WordPress as well as a long list of free internet marketing webinars that have been attended by people from around the globe.