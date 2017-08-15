Workarea Appoints Linda Bustos As Director of Merchant Strategy

For me, joining Workarea was a natural fit. It allows me to apply the merchant strategy I advocate for directly to the customers of a technology that supports it.

Today, the team behind Workarea, the modern SaaS commerce platform, announced that Linda Bustos has joined in a newly created role, Director of Merchant Strategy. Applying her decade-plus experience as an ecommerce educator, she will develop resources, training and education for Workarea customers, as well as the ecommerce industry at large.

Bustos most recently co-founded Edgacent, an ecommerce advisory firm, where she supported online retailers in platform selection, growth strategies, and conversion optimization. Prior to that, she served as the Director of Ecommerce Research at Elastic Path Software.

“For years, I’ve been a huge advocate of site search and merchandising optimization, as well as using data and testing to make decisions. But most ecommerce platforms don’t natively support these activities,” said Bustos. “The Workarea platform was the first we’d encountered that natively supported the best practices we were recommending at Edgacent. For me, joining Workarea was a natural fit. It allows me to apply the merchant strategy I advocate for directly to the customers of a technology that supports it.”

Author of the upcoming book Ecommerce Illustrated, Bustos grew the GetElastic Ecommerce Blog from 200 to more than 20,000 subscribers. She has consulted for global companies including Google, Symantec, Fandango, Intuit, and Dell.

“Linda’s experience is an excellent fit for the retailers and brands that Workarea was custom-built for,” said Darren C. Hill, CEO and co-founder of WebLinc. “She understands the distinct needs of our growing customer base who must outpace their competitors by setting the right priorities with the best technology. We’re thankful to have Linda join our team and offer her ecommerce knowledge to Workarea.”

About Workarea

Workarea is the modern SaaS commerce platform purpose-built for medium to large businesses to achieve their full potential online. A product of 20+ years experience at WebLinc, ecommerce, content management and analytic insights are built as one platform promising unmatched flexibility, constant product evolution, and empowered merchant teams. Workarea is the platform of choice for growing online retailers and merchants such as Sanrio, Do it Best Corp., Lonely Planet, U.S. Polo Assn., Woodcraft, Costume SuperCenter, Lime Crime, Rachel Roy, and many others. To learn more, visit http://www.workarea.com.