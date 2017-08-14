Worldox Worldox Customer and attorney Gary Singer stated - "If you want to collaborate on documents, automatically strip metadata from attachments or just securely access your document management system from the road, Worldox Connect is a no-brainer.”

World Software Corporation®, the makers of Worldox®, the award-winning document and email management solution, will be featuring their mobility solutions at this year’s International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) Conference.

Worldox for Office 365, first announced earlier this year, will be featured in a spotlight presentation in the Microsoft booth (#832/834) in the Exhibit Hall on Tuesday, August 15th. Worldox customers who have Office 365 subscriptions can leverage our Worldox Add-in to access Worldox documents from any browser. New documents can be created and saved into the Worldox ecosystem while away from the office.

This next generation product combines the flexibility and mobility of OneDrive with the proven reliability of the Worldox document management system. While in the office, files can be checked out into OneDrive for easy access and editing while offline and out of office. Worldox documents can be searched and accessed directly from Word, Excel and PowerPoint Online.

Worldox customers can access the same Favorites, Bookmarks and Workspaces to which they have become accustomed through the Worldox Add-in for Office 365.

This strategic move allows Worldox customers to leverage their investment into Microsoft’s Office 365 platform and its proven security while still maintaining secure access to their work product.

Worldox Connect, the company’s sharing and collaboration platform, will also be featured at ILTACON in two Demo Room sessions. Worldox Connect provides a secure way to collaborate with people outside the firm while still maintaining security and accountability required by today’s law firm.

Worldox Customer and attorney Gary Singer stated about the product that “[u]sing Worldox Connect has solved three key workflow issues for us. It has simplified collaboration both internally and with key clients, has eliminated our worry about sending out documents full of hidden metadata, and allows us to securely access our documents from anywhere. While these issues could have been solved in other more cumbersome ways – having such a simple integration with our document management system has made the process almost automatic. If you want to collaborate on documents, automatically strip metadata from attachments or just securely access your document management system from the road, Worldox Connect is a no-brainer.”

Since 2013, Worldox has offered their award-winning document management product in the Cloud. Since then, we have expanded to offer Worldox Cloud in Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. Customers experience the proven reliability of our Professional version with greater mobility and flexibility. Saving documents into Worldox Cloud is done in exactly the same way as with our Professional product, making migration from one platform to another painless and cost-effective.

One Worldox Cloud customer, Culhane Meadows, is featured in ILTA’s latest Peer to Peer magazine focusing on innovation and planning for the future. Their unique approach to law firm technology using the Worldox Cloud platform has allowed them to maintain information governance while keeping costs down and increasing agility. Worldox Cloud has allowed them to sustain consistent growth as they grew from 4 attorneys to now nearly 60.

Worldox Cloud will be featured in the Worldox Demo Room on Tuesday, August 15th.

About World Software Corporation

Founded in 1988 and based in Glen Rock, New Jersey, World Software Corporation® is an innovative leader in the Document Management Systems (DMS) category. The company’s flagship product Worldox has an install base of over 6000 companies in 52 countries. For more information about World Software Corporation and its products, please visit https://www.worldox.com, call 800-962-6360 or email sales(at)worldox(dot)com. Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @worldox. World Software Corporation® and Worldox® are registered trademarks of World Software Corporation. All other trademarks are held by their respective owners.