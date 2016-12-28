Corinthian is a virtual reality invention that allows players to simulate games before they head in for the real thing. The sports industry is worth $67 billion,” says Scott Cooper, CEO and Creative Director of World Patent Marketing. "The monetization of media rights and digital assets have led to a wider revenue pool and greater overall industry audience. Past News Releases RSS World Patent Marketing Offers More...

The Humble Greeting Card Continues...

World Patent Marketing Invention...

World Patent Marketing, a vertically integrated manufacturer and engineer of patented products, introduces Corinthian, a virtual reality invention that will help players improve their game with the help of a coach.

“The sports industry is worth $67 billion,” says Scott Cooper, CEO and Creative Director of World Patent Marketing. "The monetization of media rights and digital assets have led to a wider revenue pool and greater overall industry audience."

“Sports are a big part of many people’s lives and some people dedicate all their time to it,” says Jerry Shapiro, Director of Manufacturing and World Patent Marketing Inventions. “Thanks to modern technology, there are new ways to improve and practice. Players can now use an app to plan out strategies with this new virtual reality invention.”

Corinthian is a virtual reality invention that allows players to simulate plays and get feedback from coaches. Sports players devote much of their time to practicing but sometimes it’s not enough, and sometimes knowledge can be more important than skill. Advances in technology have made it possible to simulate sports games without actually being out in the field. This invention is a set of virtual reality goggles along with an earpiece and app that can be installed on a mobile device. This is used to create a simulation of a real game. While the player is making decisions with the VR headset, the coach can observe his or her actions on the tablet and make corresponding decisions to help the player improve. This allows the coach to take a more hands-on approach while the student learns about their flaws and works around them. Corinthian is a great help to all athletes of any sport and will help them improve even if they can’t go out to the field that day.

"After noticing a consistent trend with players who needed a more hands-on approach, I was inspired to develop Corinthian,” says inventor Julie B. “I wanted to develop this product in order to assist a specific player who could have benefitted from real-time and hands-on scenarios in order to visualize weaknesses in the opposing team. Corinthian is a great tool to assist coaches in helping players to achieve their full potential.”

Corinthian is a virtual reality invention that allows players to simulate games before they head in for the real thing. This will allow them to work out the best decisions and get some practice and knowledge before the big game.

ABOUT WORLD PATENT MARKETING

World Patent Marketing is always looking for new invention ideas. The company provides invention services and is one of the only invention companies that engineers and manufactures its own products. The company is broken into six operating divisions:

Patent Intelligence and Analytics * Prototypes and Manufacturing * Distribution and Retail * Digital Marketing and Social Media * Direct Response TV and Internet Video Production * Patent Licensing & Investments

As a global leader in the invention services industry, World Patent Marketing is by your side every step of the way, utilizing its capital and experience to guide the invention process towards a successful product launch so you can be one of the next World Patent Marketing Success Stories.

World Patent Marketing Reviews enjoy an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (World Patent Marketing BBB) and has earned five-star ratings from Google and consumer review sites such as Consumer Affairs, Trustpilot, Shopper Approved, Customer Lobby, ResellerRatings, My3Cents and World Patent Marketing Glassdoor.

The CEO of World Patent Marketing, Scott Cooper, is also a Director of The Cooper Idea Foundation is the founder of the New York Inventors Exchange and has also been a proud member of the National Association of Manufacturers, Duns and Bradstreet, the US Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Chamber of Commerce, the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the Association for Manufacturing Excellence and the Society of Plastics Engineers.

Those who are wondering how hard is it to get a patent or how much does it cost to patent an idea, should contact the invention marketing experts.

World Patent Marketing credits its invention success to it's powerful and influential advisory board and its controversial “shock content” approach to invention marketing.

To submit invention ideas, contact World Patent Marketing at (888) 926-8174. Corporate headquarters located at 1680 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida 33139.