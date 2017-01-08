Linen Bands is a household invention that gives people several different labeled bands that they can wrap linen in. The linen industry is worth $14 billion,” says Scott Cooper, CEO and Creative Director of World Patent Marketing. "This industry will see growth in the future as employment is rising and a greater number of employees... Past News Releases RSS World Patent Marketing Success Team...

World Patent Marketing, a vertically integrated manufacturer and engineer of patented products, introduces Linen Bands, a household invention that helps people organize their linen.

“The linen industry is worth $14 billion,” says Scott Cooper, CEO and Creative Director of World Patent Marketing. "This industry will see growth in the future as employment is rising and a greater number of employees means a greater number of uniform and cloth services are needed."

“It’s common for people to own many different kinds of linen, often for their bedding,” says Jerry Shapiro, Senior Director of World Patent Marketing. “This household invention allows people to more properly organize their things so they can tell what they are without unfolding them.”

Linen Bands is a household invention that helps people easily keep track of what linen they’re pulling out. Linen cloths and bed sheets are very common in households but being able to pull out the right one without unfolding it can be difficult. They come in many different sizes but when people buy matching sets, it becomes impossible to tell them apart when they are folded up. Linen Bands allow people to properly label their sheets. It is a simple band that can be wrapped around the item. A name or description can then be written on the band. When pulling out linen cloths, simply look at the tag to know what it is. That way, it doesn’t have to be unfolded before it can be identified. Linen Bands will save people a lot of time by simply allowing them to organize their linen cloths properly so they can select the right one.

"This is simply making order out of chaos and taking the guessing game out of a linen shelf/closet,” says inventor Katherine F. “This is a very simple solution and storage is minimal."

