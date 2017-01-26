The No Cut Toilet Bolt Caps is a bathroom invention that allows people to easily replace the bolt caps on their toilets without the usual hassle. The bath and kitchen remodeling industry is worth $300 billion,” says Scott Cooper, CEO and Creative Director of World Patent Marketing. "The aging American housing stock is expected to drive growth for the remodeling industry. Past News Releases RSS World Patent Marketing Success Team...

World Patent Marketing Invention...

World Patent Marketing Invention...

World Patent Marketing, a vertically integrated manufacturer and engineer of patented products, introduces the No Cut Toilet Bolt Caps, a bathroom invention that will make plumber’s lives easier.

“The bath and kitchen remodeling industry is worth $300 billion,” says Scott Cooper, CEO and Creative Director of World Patent Marketing. "The aging American housing stock is expected to drive growth for the remodeling industry as most homes are old and are entering their peak remodeling years."

“Installing toilet bolt caps makes the home look better but it also can be difficult and time-consuming,” says Jerry Shapiro, Senior Director of World Patent Marketing. “This bathroom invention makes the job easier for everyone. There’s no more need to mess with the nuts.”

The No Cut Toilet Bolt Caps is a bathroom invention that will save people time and money. When installing a toilet, a part of it is installing the bolt caps that are used to hide rusty old bolts from being seen. However, in order to install these caps, the nuts underneath must be cut off, which requires heavy tools. The bolts are often rusty, old, or stripped and cannot be easily removed. This invention allows people to simply place the bolt caps on top of the old bolts without having to do any heavy labor. It simply slides over the old bolt and covers it nicely. Now, plumbers will no longer have to deal with cumbersome bolts when installing new toilets. Simply slide it into place and it’s ready to go. The No Cut Toilet Bolt Caps is a big convenience for anyone looking to install toilets.

"As an owner of a property management company for residential homes we deal with a lot of toilet problems,” says inventor David S. “Having to cut the bolts every time we removed and installed a toilet was a problem since cutting the bolt takes a lot of force and is usually in an awkward position for the technician. We also needed a way to install toilet bolt covers on existing toilets that would be quick and easy and did not require tools. The easy no cut toilet bolt cover does what it says. We no longer need to cut the bolts when removing/installing a new toilet and adding nice looking covers to existing toilets takes seconds instead of minutes with no tools required. We have found this product to be valuable to our business and hope you will too."

The No Cut Toilet Bolt Caps is a bathroom invention that allows people to easily replace the bolt caps on their toilets without the usual hassle. This will save people time and money with something that is often time-consuming.

ABOUT WORLD PATENT MARKETING

World Patent Marketing is always looking for new invention ideas. The company provides invention services and is one of the only invention companies that engineers and manufactures its own products. The company is broken into six operating divisions:

Patent Intelligence and Analytics * Prototypes and Manufacturing * Distribution and Retail * Digital Marketing and Social Media * Direct Response TV and Internet Video Production * Patent Licensing & Investments

As a global leader in the invention services industry, World Patent Marketing is by your side every step of the way, utilizing its capital and experience to guide the invention process towards a successful product launch so you can be one of the next World Patent Marketing Success Stories.

World Patent Marketing Reviews enjoy an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (World Patent Marketing BBB) and has earned five-star ratings from Google and consumer review sites such as Consumer Affairs, Trustpilot, Shopper Approved, Customer Lobby, ResellerRatings, My3Cents and World Patent Marketing Glassdoor.

The CEO of World Patent Marketing, Scott Cooper, is also a Director of The Cooper Idea Foundation is the founder of the New York Inventors Exchange and has also been a proud member of the National Association of Manufacturers, Duns and Bradstreet, the US Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Chamber of Commerce, the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the Association for Manufacturing Excellence and the Society of Plastics Engineers.

Those who are wondering how hard is it to get a patent or how much does it cost to patent an idea, should contact the invention marketing experts.

World Patent Marketing credits its invention success to it's powerful and influential advisory board and its controversial “shock content” approach to invention marketing.

To submit invention ideas, contact World Patent Marketing at (888) 926-8174. Corporate headquarters located at 1680 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida 33139.