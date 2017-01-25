Retro Patents Available on World Patent Marketing Invention Store As patents are the closest thing we have to capturing that spark of inspiration, Retro Patents was set up to scratch an itch. We've designed limited edition patent prints on the tech and gaming products that shaped their industries. Past News Releases RSS Finally, Comfort In The Office,...

World Patent Marketing, an engineer and manufacturer of patented products, announces the launch of Retro Patents on its website invention store.

Retro Patents was co-founded by Craig Watson, a successful entrepreneur based in Ireland. Spotify, a digital music mobile app service that gives users access to millions of songs, acquired Soundwave from Craig in 2016. Since then, Craig has been investing in different startups. Retro Patents is one that we are proud to be affiliated with.

"When we set up our last startup, we were always looking for inspirational art to decorate our homes and offices. We thought founder quotes and motivational posters were interesting but a bit played out," said Craig Watson, co-founder of Retro Patents," We preferred to focus on the spark of inspiration around a product. As patents are the closest thing we have to capturing that spark of inspiration, Retro Patents was set up to scratch an itch. We've designed limited edition patent prints on the tech and gaming products that shaped their industries. We've been hanging these on our walls for a while now and thought others might also enjoy them, here's to the patent pioneers who've led the way!"

"These are perfect for any serious inventor. I just bought a few for my own home and office," said Scott Cooper, CEO and Creative Director of World Patent Marketing, "Craig Watson is a perfect example of a serial entrepreneur that takes chances and isn't afraid to fail."

With Retro Patents, one can discover limited edition vintage patent prints that helped shape the technology, design and gaming industries. From IBM's vacuum tube computers to Nintendo's first cartridge based gaming consoles. Retro Patents has designed beautiful bespoke prints based on some of the keystone inventions of our generation from companies such as Apple, Google, Amazon, Sony, AirBnB and more. Each patent has been designed and printed using HDR ink-jet technology on Ultra Premium Luster Photo Paper with a basis weight of 180 gsm.

