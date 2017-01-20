Vitamin Dressing is a condiment invention that can be added to salads to give people more vitamins and make them healthier. The seasoning, sauce, and condiment industry is worth $21 billion,” says Scott Cooper, CEO and Creative Director of World Patent Marketing. "New technologies have been helping this industry grow. Past News Releases RSS Finally, Comfort In The Office,...

World Patent Marketing's New...

World Patent Marketing Success Team...

World Patent Marketing, a vertically integrated manufacturer and engineer of patented products, introduces Vitamin Dressing, a condiment invention that allows people to make healthier meals.

“The seasoning, sauce, and condiment industry is worth $21 billion,” says Scott Cooper, CEO and Creative Director of World Patent Marketing. "New technologies have been helping this industry grow. There are new products that help consumers save money and are appealing to wider markets."

“A salad just isn’t the same without dressing,” says Jerry Shapiro, Senior Director of World Patent Marketing. “Unfortunately, the dressing is generally the least healthy part of the meal. This condiment invention is a tasty type of dressing that will also provide people with essential vitamins.”

Vitamin Dressing is a condiment invention that makes salads healthier than ever. Salads and other greens are usually good for people and give them essential vitamins. However, most people think that they taste bland or bitter and don’t enjoy them by themselves. Dressing is often used to spice up the flavor and allow people to enjoy their meals more. Vitamin Dressing was invented to give people a healthier type of dressing that can be used to make meals taste better. Unlike the usual dressing, it comes in several different types that each contain several different vitamins. However, unlike most healthy foods, it still tastes great and provides a unique flavor for the salad or any other food it is used on. Vitamin Dressing is a condiment invention that will make people healthier while making their food more enjoyable.

"If you have two kinds of dressing to choose from and you know one has 0 benefits to your health and the other does have benefits,” says inventor Kendra S, “which one would you choose? It is a pretty simple answer. If you are going to use salad dressing, why not make sure it helps you reach your health goals? Salad dressing is the most unhealthy part of your salad, so why wouldn't you want to change that if you could? Now you can.”

Vitamin Dressing is a condiment invention that can be added to salads to give people more vitamins and make them healthier. It is a good way to spice up food while ensuring that it is still healthy.

ABOUT WORLD PATENT MARKETING

World Patent Marketing is always looking for new invention ideas. The company provides invention services and is one of the only invention companies that engineers and manufactures its own products. The company is broken into six operating divisions:

Patent Intelligence and Analytics * Prototypes and Manufacturing * Distribution and Retail * Digital Marketing and Social Media * Direct Response TV and Internet Video Production * Patent Licensing & Investments

As a global leader in the invention services industry, World Patent Marketing is by your side every step of the way, utilizing its capital and experience to guide the invention process towards a successful product launch so you can be one of the next World Patent Marketing Success Stories.

World Patent Marketing Reviews enjoy an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (World Patent Marketing BBB) and has earned five-star ratings from Google and consumer review sites such as Consumer Affairs, Trustpilot, Shopper Approved, Customer Lobby, ResellerRatings, My3Cents and World Patent Marketing Glassdoor.

The CEO of World Patent Marketing, Scott Cooper, is also a Director of The Cooper Idea Foundation is the founder of the New York Inventors Exchange and has also been a proud member of the National Association of Manufacturers, Duns and Bradstreet, the US Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Chamber of Commerce, the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the Association for Manufacturing Excellence and the Society of Plastics Engineers.

Those who are wondering how hard is it to get a patent or how much does it cost to patent an idea, should contact the invention marketing experts.

World Patent Marketing credits its invention success to it's powerful and influential advisory board and its controversial “shock content” approach to invention marketing.

To submit invention ideas, contact World Patent Marketing at (888) 926-8174. Corporate headquarters located at 1680 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida 33139.