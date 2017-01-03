World Patent Ratings Releases Details of Conference Call On Transparency and Intangible Asset Valuations in Biotech "Biotech companies just had their worst year in more than a decade," said Scott Cooper, CEO of the World Patent Family of Companies. "We don't expect the trend to reverse in 2017. Transparency is a huge concern in the reporting of intangible assets..." Past News Releases RSS World Patent Ratings Issues First...

World Patent Ratings, a specialized rating agency and expert network focused on intangible asset valuation, has issued the details of conference call focused on intangible asset valuations in biotech. World Patent Ratings has been a pioneer in calling attention to the irrational valuation of intangible assets held on corporate balance sheets around the world. Through the world’s largest repository of intangible asset data, the company has been able to bring standardization and objective measure to an outdated financial reporting system.

The company's Board includes notable figures such as Ambassador Dell Dailey, Former Navy Vice Admiral Al Konetzni, former US Attorney Matthew Whitaker, General Nitzan Nuriel of the Israel Defense Forces, Dr. Aileen Marty, and Scott Cooper, CEO of the World Patent Family of Companies and Director of The Cooper Idea Foundation.

World Patent Ratings Membership can be achieved through four different levels of affiliation including: Member, Premier Member, Trusted Partner and Accredited Partner Status. World Patent Ratings provides research reports, offers continuing professional education, and consulting services surrounding the financial reporting of intangible assets.

The “World Patent Rating” online seal enhances marketplace trust and confidence in financial reporting. It displays a company’s commitment to transparency and integrity in the valuation of intangible assets.

World Patent Ratings utilizes the planet’s largest specialized repository of open source intangible asset and patent data. The company's team of data scientists has used code from over hundreds of worldwide open data sources, including the Central Intelligence Agency, the Securities and Exchange Commission, Google, Yahoo, The New York Times, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, Amazon, Facebook, the US Census Bureau, the European Union, Pew Research Center, and the National Climactic Data Center.

World Patent Ratings has initiated coverage on 100 Biotech Companies listed below:

Amgen Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, AbbVie Inc, Celgene Corp, Biogen Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, Juno Therapeutics Inc, Fortress Biotech Inc, Xencor Inc, aTyr Pharma Inc, Audentes Therapeutics Inc, Genomic Health Inc, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Genocea Biosciences Inc, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc, XBiotech Inc, Mirna Therapeutics Inc, Recro Pharma Inc, Cleveland Biolabs Inc, Cancer Genetics Inc, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc, ADMA Biologics Inc, Bioptix Inc, Brainstorm Cell Therapuetics Inc, PharmAthene Inc, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc, Vericel Corp, Cytori Therapeutics Inc, Viking Therapeutics Inc, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc, Capricor Therapeutics Inc, Opexa Therapeutics Inc, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc, VBI Vaccines Inc, IsoRay Inc, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc, Neuralstem Inc, Microbot Medical Inc, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc, Heat Biologics Inc, Stellar Biotechnologies Inc, Neurotrope Inc, Signal Genetics Inc, Rxi Pharmaceuticals Corp, OncoCyte Corp, CohBar Inc, GlobeImmune Inc, Cellceutix Corp, ImmuCell Corp, AVAX Technologies Inc, Affymax Inc, Anterios Inc, Manhattan Scientifics Inc, Bioqual Inc, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Oragenics Inc, Soligenix Inc, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc, Interleukin Genetics Inc, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc, Poniard Pharmaceuticals Inc, Orgenesis Inc, MabVax Therapeutics Holdings Inc, Antriabio Inc, Cellectar Biosciences Inc, Unigene Laboratories Inc, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, Enumeral Biomedical Holdings Inc, Epicore Bionetworks Inc, PhaseRx Inc, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc, CEL-SCI Corp, Vaccinogen Inc, Inspyr Therapeutics Inc, MaxCyte Inc, Oncobiologics Inc, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, PharmaCyte Biotech Inc, CTD Holdings Inc, Helix BioMedix Inc, Harbor Diversified Inc, AquaBounty Technologies Inc, Myrexis Inc, Islet Sciences Inc, Chemtrak Inc, Resolute Oncology Inc, Geovax Labs Inc, Capstone Therapeutics Corp, Longport Inc, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sevion Therapeutics Inc, Marina Biotech Inc, OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals Inc, Accelerated Pharma Inc, AzurRx BioPharma Inc, AV Therapeutics Inc, and International Stem Cell Corp.

World Patent Ratings is a specialized rating agency and expert network focused on the standardization and objective measure of intangible assets and the valuation of intellectual property. Our in-depth research of financial practices is intended to uncover truth and meaning in data. We aim to guide policymakers and opinion leaders working to modernize the valuation of corporate assets and bring back confidence and accountability to corporate asset valuation in the global marketplace.

In addition, World Patent Ratings, through its expert network offers the following consulting services in the areas of:

1. Patent Valuation

2. Brand Valuation

3. Intellectual Property Litigation Assessment

4. Continuing Professional Education

5. Cyber Security Management

6. Risk Management Compliance

7. Accounting Fraud Prevention Services

8. Emerging Technolgies including Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Machine

Learning and Deep Learning.

The company has repeatedly warned about the intangible asset bubble. The extreme volatility and the lack of consensus surrounding the accounting of patents and other intangible assets has created a cloud over the global economy. Our mission is to prevent the continued use of creative accounting and a distortion of reported asset values. We are pioneering an accounting revolution geared towards standardization and transparency.

For more information about World Patent Ratings, please visit our website at https://worldpatentratings.com.

