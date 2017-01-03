"The communications equipment manufacturing market is a $27 billion industry. Over the past five years, competition from low cost countries like China and other has been causing the industry to bleed." according to Scott Cooper, CEO of the World Patent.
Miami Beach, Florida (PRWEB) January 03, 2017
World Patent Ratings, a specialized rating agency and expert network focused on intangible asset valuation, has issued its 2017 intangible asset valuation grades on the North American Communications Equipment sector. World Patent Ratings has been a pioneer in calling attention to the irrational valuation of intangible assets held on corporate balance sheets around the world. Through the world’s largest repository of intangible asset data, the company has been able to bring standardization and objective measure to an outdated financial reporting system.
The company's Board includes notable figures such as Ambassador Dell Dailey, Former Navy Vice Admiral Al Konetzni, former US Attorney Matthew Whitaker, General Nitzan Nuriel of the Israel Defense Forces, Dr. Aileen Marty, and Scott Cooper, CEO of the World Patent Family of Companies and Director of The Cooper Idea Foundation.
World Patent Ratings Membership can be achieved through four different levels of affiliation including: Member, Premier Member, Trusted Partner and Accredited Partner Status. World Patent Ratings provides research reports, offers continuing professional education, and consulting services surrounding the financial reporting of intangible assets.
The “World Patent Rating” online seal enhances marketplace trust and confidence in financial reporting. It displays a company’s commitment to transparency and integrity in the valuation of intangible assets.
"The communications equipment manufacturing market is a $27 billion industry. Over the past five years, competition from low cost countries like China and others has been causing the industry to bleed." according to Scott Cooper, CEO of the World Patent Family of Companies, "Creative accounting for intangible asset valuation are at a record high."
World Patent Ratings utilizes the planet’s largest specialized repository of open source intangible asset and patent data. The company's team of data scientists has used code from over hundreds of worldwide open data sources, including the Central Intelligence Agency, the Securities and Exchange Commission, Google, Yahoo, The New York Times, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, Amazon, Facebook, the US Census Bureau, the European Union, Pew Research Center, and the National Climactic Data Center.
World Patent Ratings has initiated coverage on 100 North American Communications Equipment Companies listed below:
Vishay Intertechnology Inc
Ciena Corp
Avnet Inc
Viavi Solutions Inc
AVX Corp
InterDigital Inc
Jabil Circuit Inc
F5 Networks Inc
Arris International PLC
Keysight Technologies Inc
Data I/O Corp
PCM Inc
ClearSign Combustion Corp
Soyo Group Inc
DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc
Spectra Systems Corp
Wireless Telecom Group Inc
eMagin Corp
iGO Inc
Electro-Sensors Inc
Perceptron Inc
Badger Meter Inc
PAR Technology Corp
MicroVision Inc
Uni-Pixel Inc
RF Industries Ltd
Superconductor Technologies Inc
CUI Global Inc
Research Frontiers Inc
Surge Components Inc
Interphase Corp
Digital Ally Inc
Sunrise Telecom Inc
Speed Commerce Inc
MOCON Inc
Coda Octopus Group Inc
Lantronix Inc
Intellicheck Mobilisa Inc
Proxim Wireless Corp
Mesa Laboratories Inc
Xplore Technologies Corp
Andrea Electronics Corp
LGL Group Inc
Resonant Inc
EACO Corp
Airgain Inc
Crossroads Systems Inc
Waxess Holdings Inc
Sierra Monitor Corp
CLST Holdings Inc
ID Systems Inc
RELM Wireless Corp
ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc
Altigen Communications Inc
Applied DNA Sciences Inc
TransAct Technologies Inc
Interlink Electronics Inc
SigmaTron International Inc
Sono-Tek Corp
Qualstar Corp
NAPCO Security Technologies Inc
Zunicom Inc
Evans & Sutherland Computer Corp
Taitron Components Inc
CPS Technologies Corp
ITUS Corp
Lifeloc Technologies Inc
RMG Networks Holding Corp
Hickok Inc
Technical Communications Corp
LightPath Technologies Inc
Orbit/FR Inc
Avistar Communications Corp
Elxsi Corp
Image Sensing Systems Inc
InfoSonics Corp
Dynasil Corporation of America
Mace Security International Inc
Wireless Xcessories Group Inc
Vicon Industries Inc
SED International Holdings Inc
American Telecom Services Inc
ParkerVision Inc
ImageXpres Corp
Optical Cable Corp
Axesstel Inc
Zoom Telephonics Inc
Electronic Systems Technology Inc
Track Group Inc
IEH Corp
Xtera Communications Inc
India Globalization Capital Inc
Hauppauge Digital Inc
Fibercore Inc
Implant Sciences Corp
Giga-tronics Inc
eRoomSystem Technologies Inc
Clancy Systems International Inc
XeTel Corp
Key Tronic Corp
Schmitt Industries Inc
World Patent Ratings is a specialized rating agency and expert network focused on the standardization and objective measure of intangible assets and the valuation of intellectual property. Our in-depth research of financial practices is intended to uncover truth and meaning in data. We aim to guide policymakers and opinion leaders working to modernize the valuation of corporate assets and bring back confidence and accountability to corporate asset valuation in the global marketplace.
In addition, World Patent Ratings, through its expert network offers the following consulting services in the areas of:
1. Patent Valuation
2. Brand Valuation
3. Intellectual Property Litigation Assessment
4. Continuing Professional Education
5. Cyber Security Management
6. Risk Management Compliance
7. Accounting Fraud Prevention Services
8. Emerging Technolgies including Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Machine
Learning and Deep Learning.
The company has repeatedly warned about the intangible asset bubble. The extreme volatility and the lack of consensus surrounding the accounting of patents and other intangible assets has created a cloud over the global economy. Our mission is to prevent the continued use of creative accounting and a distortion of reported asset values. We are pioneering an accounting revolution geared towards standardization and transparency.
For more information about World Patent Ratings, please visit our website at https://worldpatentratings.com.
World Patent Ratings
1680 Meridian Avenue, Suite 600
Miami Beach, Florida 33139
(305) 602-8363 Tel
membership(at)worldpatentratings(dot)com