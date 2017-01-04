World Patent Ratings Forecasts Modest Food Industry Growth and Rising Intangible Asset Valuations "The food industry is poised for modest growth in 2017," said Scott Cooper, CEO of the World Patent Family of Companies, "Automation expenditures surpassed $7 billion in 2016, innovation continues to grow..." Past News Releases RSS World Patent Ratings Expects US...

World Patent Ratings, a specialized rating agency and expert network focused on intangible asset valuation, forecasts modest food industry growth and rising intangible asset valuations in 2017. World Patent Ratings has been a pioneer in calling attention to the irrational valuation of intangible assets held on corporate balance sheets around the world. Through the world’s largest repository of intangible asset data, the company has been able to bring standardization and objective measure to an outdated financial reporting system.

The company's Board includes notable figures such as Ambassador Dell Dailey, Former Navy Vice Admiral Al Konetzni, former US Attorney Matthew Whitaker, General Nitzan Nuriel of the Israel Defense Forces, Dr. Aileen Marty, and Scott Cooper, CEO of the World Patent Family of Companies and Director of The Cooper Idea Foundation.

World Patent Ratings Membership can be achieved through four different levels of affiliation including: Member, Premier Member, Trusted Partner and Accredited Partner Status. World Patent Ratings provides research reports, offers continuing professional education, and consulting services surrounding the financial reporting of intangible assets.

The “World Patent Rating” online seal enhances marketplace trust and confidence in financial reporting. It displays a company’s commitment to transparency and integrity in the valuation of intangible assets.

World Patent Ratings utilizes the planet’s largest specialized repository of open source intangible asset and patent data. The company's team of data scientists has used code from over hundreds of worldwide open data sources, including the Central Intelligence Agency, EDGAR, Google, Yahoo, The New York Times, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, Amazon, Facebook, the US Census Bureau, the European Union, Pew Research Center, and the National Climactic Data Center.

World Patent Ratings has initiated coverage on 100 US food and beverage companies listed below:

General Mills Inc

Edgewell Personal Care Co

Whole Foods Market Inc

Avon Products Inc

Kimberly-Clark Corp

US Foods Holding Corp

HRG Group Inc

Ingredion Inc

Pilgrims Pride Corp

Molson Coors Brewing Co

Alliance One International Inc

PriceSmart Inc

Pinnacle Foods Inc

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc

Hain Celestial Group Inc

Darling Ingredients Inc

J & J Snack Foods Corp

USANA Health Sciences Inc

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc

Rite Aid Corp

Weis Markets Inc

Lancaster Colony Corp

McCormick & Company Inc

J M Smucker Co

WD-40 Co

Synutra International Inc

National Beverage Corp

Natural Health Trends Corp

Boston Beer Company Inc

Central Garden & Pet Co

Village Super Market Inc

Constellation Brands Inc

Caseys General Stores Inc

Medifast Inc

Andersons Inc

Dean Foods Co

Smart & Final Stores Inc

Supervalu Inc

Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated

Arcadia Biosciences Inc

Farmer Bros. Co

Crimson Wine Group Ltd

TreeHouse Foods Inc

Natures Sunshine Products Inc

Snyder's-Lance Inc

WhiteWave Foods Co

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc

Mannatech Inc

Oil-Dri Corporation of America

Vapor Corp

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc

Wayne Farms Inc

SpartanNash Co

Natural Alternatives International Inc

Amplify Snack Brands Inc

United Natural Foods Inc

Flowers Foods Inc

e.l.f. Beauty Inc

Calavo Growers Inc

Scope Industries

United-Guardian Inc

Sen Yu International Holdings Inc

Freshpet Inc

Performance Food Group Co

Umami Sustainable Seafood Inc

Reddy Ice Holdings Inc

Landec Corp

Paradise Inc

Seneca Foods Corp

Lifeway Foods Inc

LifeVantage Corp

Scott's Liquid Gold Inc

MusclePharm Corp

S&W Seed Co

Nutraceutical International Corp

Alico Inc

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc

Bridgford Foods Corp

Ingles Markets Inc

B&G Foods Inc

PURE Biosciences Inc

Turning Point Brands Inc

Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc

Orchids Paper Products Co

Truett-Hurst Inc

Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc

Youngevity International Inc

Coffee Holding Co Inc

22nd Century Group Inc

Stephan Co

Synergy CHC Corp

Ascendia Brands Inc

Reliv International Inc

Crystal Rock Holdings Inc

Hanover Foods Corp

Golden Growers Cooperative

Ocean Bio-Chem Inc

Chefs Warehouse Inc

World Patent Ratings is a specialized rating agency and expert network focused on the standardization and objective measure of intangible assets and the valuation of intellectual property. Our in-depth research of financial practices is intended to uncover truth and meaning in data. We aim to guide policymakers and opinion leaders working to modernize the valuation of corporate assets and bring back confidence and accountability to corporate asset valuation in the global marketplace.

In addition, World Patent Ratings, through its expert network offers the following consulting services in the areas of:

1. Patent Valuation

2. Brand Valuation

3. Intellectual Property Litigation Assessment

4. Continuing Professional Education

5. Cyber Security Management

6. Risk Management Compliance

7. Accounting Fraud Prevention Services

8. Emerging Technolgies including Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Machine

Learning and Deep Learning.

The company has repeatedly warned about the intangible and patent asset bubble. The extreme volatility and the lack of consensus surrounding the accounting of patents and other intangible assets has created a cloud over the global economy. Our mission is to prevent the continued use of creative accounting and a distortion of reported asset values. We are pioneering an accounting revolution geared towards standardization and transparency.

The World Patent Family of Companies recently announced the launch of the World Patent Ratings University Innovation Index and The World Patent Marketing Review Board. World Patent Marketing provides free referrals for inventors looking to patent ideas and offers engineering and manufacturing services for new and innovative products. In addition, the company provides internet marketing services through World Patent Digital.

