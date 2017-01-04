"The food industry is poised for modest growth in 2017," said Scott Cooper, CEO of the World Patent Family of Companies, "Automation expenditures surpassed $7 billion in 2016, innovation continues to grow..."
World Patent Ratings, a specialized rating agency and expert network focused on intangible asset valuation, forecasts modest food industry growth and rising intangible asset valuations in 2017. World Patent Ratings has been a pioneer in calling attention to the irrational valuation of intangible assets held on corporate balance sheets around the world. Through the world’s largest repository of intangible asset data, the company has been able to bring standardization and objective measure to an outdated financial reporting system.
The company's Board includes notable figures such as Ambassador Dell Dailey, Former Navy Vice Admiral Al Konetzni, former US Attorney Matthew Whitaker, General Nitzan Nuriel of the Israel Defense Forces, Dr. Aileen Marty, and Scott Cooper, CEO of the World Patent Family of Companies and Director of The Cooper Idea Foundation.
World Patent Ratings Membership can be achieved through four different levels of affiliation including: Member, Premier Member, Trusted Partner and Accredited Partner Status. World Patent Ratings provides research reports, offers continuing professional education, and consulting services surrounding the financial reporting of intangible assets.
The “World Patent Rating” online seal enhances marketplace trust and confidence in financial reporting. It displays a company’s commitment to transparency and integrity in the valuation of intangible assets.
World Patent Ratings utilizes the planet’s largest specialized repository of open source intangible asset and patent data. The company's team of data scientists has used code from over hundreds of worldwide open data sources, including the Central Intelligence Agency, EDGAR, Google, Yahoo, The New York Times, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, Amazon, Facebook, the US Census Bureau, the European Union, Pew Research Center, and the National Climactic Data Center.
World Patent Ratings has initiated coverage on 100 US food and beverage companies listed below:
General Mills Inc
Edgewell Personal Care Co
Whole Foods Market Inc
Avon Products Inc
Kimberly-Clark Corp
US Foods Holding Corp
HRG Group Inc
Ingredion Inc
Pilgrims Pride Corp
Molson Coors Brewing Co
Alliance One International Inc
PriceSmart Inc
Pinnacle Foods Inc
Tootsie Roll Industries Inc
Hain Celestial Group Inc
Darling Ingredients Inc
J & J Snack Foods Corp
USANA Health Sciences Inc
Sprouts Farmers Market Inc
Rite Aid Corp
Weis Markets Inc
Lancaster Colony Corp
McCormick & Company Inc
J M Smucker Co
WD-40 Co
Synutra International Inc
National Beverage Corp
Natural Health Trends Corp
Boston Beer Company Inc
Central Garden & Pet Co
Village Super Market Inc
Constellation Brands Inc
Caseys General Stores Inc
Medifast Inc
Andersons Inc
Dean Foods Co
Smart & Final Stores Inc
Supervalu Inc
Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated
Arcadia Biosciences Inc
Farmer Bros. Co
Crimson Wine Group Ltd
TreeHouse Foods Inc
Natures Sunshine Products Inc
Snyder's-Lance Inc
WhiteWave Foods Co
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc
Mannatech Inc
Oil-Dri Corporation of America
Vapor Corp
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc
Wayne Farms Inc
SpartanNash Co
Natural Alternatives International Inc
Amplify Snack Brands Inc
United Natural Foods Inc
Flowers Foods Inc
e.l.f. Beauty Inc
Calavo Growers Inc
Scope Industries
United-Guardian Inc
Sen Yu International Holdings Inc
Freshpet Inc
Performance Food Group Co
Umami Sustainable Seafood Inc
Reddy Ice Holdings Inc
Landec Corp
Paradise Inc
Seneca Foods Corp
Lifeway Foods Inc
LifeVantage Corp
Scott's Liquid Gold Inc
MusclePharm Corp
S&W Seed Co
Nutraceutical International Corp
Alico Inc
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc
Bridgford Foods Corp
Ingles Markets Inc
B&G Foods Inc
PURE Biosciences Inc
Turning Point Brands Inc
Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc
Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc
Orchids Paper Products Co
Truett-Hurst Inc
Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc
Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc
Youngevity International Inc
Coffee Holding Co Inc
22nd Century Group Inc
Stephan Co
Synergy CHC Corp
Ascendia Brands Inc
Reliv International Inc
Crystal Rock Holdings Inc
Hanover Foods Corp
Golden Growers Cooperative
Ocean Bio-Chem Inc
Chefs Warehouse Inc
World Patent Ratings is a specialized rating agency and expert network focused on the standardization and objective measure of intangible assets and the valuation of intellectual property. Our in-depth research of financial practices is intended to uncover truth and meaning in data. We aim to guide policymakers and opinion leaders working to modernize the valuation of corporate assets and bring back confidence and accountability to corporate asset valuation in the global marketplace.
In addition, World Patent Ratings, through its expert network offers the following consulting services in the areas of:
1. Patent Valuation
2. Brand Valuation
3. Intellectual Property Litigation Assessment
4. Continuing Professional Education
5. Cyber Security Management
6. Risk Management Compliance
7. Accounting Fraud Prevention Services
8. Emerging Technolgies including Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Machine
Learning and Deep Learning.
The company has repeatedly warned about the intangible and patent asset bubble. The extreme volatility and the lack of consensus surrounding the accounting of patents and other intangible assets has created a cloud over the global economy. Our mission is to prevent the continued use of creative accounting and a distortion of reported asset values. We are pioneering an accounting revolution geared towards standardization and transparency.
The World Patent Family of Companies recently announced the launch of the World Patent Ratings University Innovation Index and The World Patent Marketing Review Board. World Patent Marketing provides free referrals for inventors looking to patent ideas and offers engineering and manufacturing services for new and innovative products. In addition, the company provides internet marketing services through World Patent Digital.
