"We are deeply concerned about current intangible asset values in the healthcare sector." said Scott Cooper, CEO of the World Patent Family of Companies
World Patent Ratings, a specialized rating agency and expert network focused on intangible asset valuation, warns of healthcare uncertainty and rising intangible asset values in 2017. World Patent Ratings has been a pioneer in calling attention to the irrational valuation of intangible assets held on corporate balance sheets around the world. Through the world’s largest repository of intangible asset data, the company has been able to bring standardization and objective measure to an outdated financial reporting system.
The company's Board includes notable figures such as Ambassador Dell Dailey, Former Navy Vice Admiral Al Konetzni, former US Attorney Matthew Whitaker, General Nitzan Nuriel of the Israel Defense Forces, Dr. Aileen Marty, and Scott Cooper, CEO of the World Patent Family of Companies and Director of The Cooper Idea Foundation.
World Patent Ratings Membership can be achieved through four different levels of affiliation including: Member, Premier Member, Trusted Partner and Accredited Partner Status. World Patent Ratings provides research reports, offers continuing professional education, and consulting services surrounding the financial reporting of intangible assets.
The “World Patent Rating” online seal enhances marketplace trust and confidence in financial reporting. It displays a company’s commitment to transparency and integrity in the valuation of intangible assets.
"The incoming Trump Adminstration's commitment to repeal Obamacare has created deep uncertainty for health care providers." said Scott Cooper, CEO of the World Patent Family of Companies, "While we are very optimistic about the about President-Elect Trump's ability to super-charge the US economy, we are deeply concerned about current intangible asset values in the healthcare sector."
World Patent Ratings utilizes the planet’s largest specialized repository of open source intangible asset and patent data. The company's team of data scientists has used code from over hundreds of worldwide open data sources, including the Central Intelligence Agency, EDGAR, Google, Yahoo, The New York Times, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, Amazon, Facebook, the US Census Bureau, the European Union, Pew Research Center, and the National Climactic Data Center.
World Patent Ratings has initiated coverage on 100 US health care service and equipment providers listed below:
Molina Healthcare Inc
Stryker Corp
McKesson Corp
Express Scripts Holding Co
AmerisourceBergen Corp
Cardinal Health Inc
DaVita Inc
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
Becton Dickinson and Co
Intuitive Surgical Inc
Medical Transcription Billing Corp
Simulations Plus Inc
EnteroMedics Inc
Response Oncology Inc
Cell Tech International Inc
CAS Medical Systems Inc
Almost Family Inc
Cytosorbents Corp
Viveve Medical Inc
NantHealth Inc
Tactile Systems Technology Inc
MGC Diagnostics Corp
Auxilio Inc
Xtant Medical Holdings Inc
LHC Group Inc
Novt LLC
Singulex Inc
Cesca Therapeutics Inc
Air Methods Corp
Photoelectron Corp
BSD Medical Corp
Stereotaxis Inc
Capnia Inc
Connecture Inc
MRI Interventions Inc
Chembio Diagnostics Inc
Kewaunee Scientific Corp
Electromed Inc
Sensus Healthcare Inc
Foundation Healthcare Inc
Arch Therapeutics Inc
Skyline Medical Inc
Great Basin Scientific Inc
Cryo-Cell International Inc
Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc
Repro Med Systems Inc
Akers Biosciences Inc
Hamilton Thorne Ltd
WhiteGlove Health Inc
PharmChem Inc
Milestone Scientific Inc
Merit Medical Systems Inc
Addus Homecare Corp
Senseonics Holdings Inc
Pacific Health Care Organization Inc
BioLife Solutions Inc
Span-America Medical Systems Inc
Atossa Genetics Inc
LifePoint Inc
Pulse Biosciences Inc
Amacore Group Inc
Xcorporeal Inc
STRATA Skin Sciences Inc
PhotoMedex Inc
SunLink Health Systems Inc
InspireMD Inc
Cryoport Inc
Valeritas Holdings Inc
Adcare Health Systems Inc
Psychemedics Corp
Helius Medical Technologies Inc
American CareSource Holdings Inc
Healthcare Corporation of America
ERBA Diagnostics Inc
Constellation Healthcare Technologies Inc
HemaCare Corp
Cross Country Healthcare Inc
Pro-Dex Inc
Medical Marijuana Inc
New York Health Care Inc
American Shared Hospital Services
Vaso Corp
Incumaker Inc
Aethlon Medical Inc
BeneChill Inc
Hooper Holmes Inc
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc
Cogentix Medical Inc
Speedus Corp
Biomerica Inc
Allied Healthcare Products Inc
NanoVibronix Inc
First Choice Healthcare Solutions Inc
Medovex Corp
Scientific Industries Inc
National Quality Care Inc
Biophan Technologies Inc
DATATRAK International Inc
Cancer Treatment Holdings Inc
Agility Health Inc
World Patent Ratings is a specialized rating agency and expert network focused on the standardization and objective measure of intangible assets and the valuation of intellectual property. Our in-depth research of financial practices is intended to uncover truth and meaning in data. We aim to guide policymakers and opinion leaders working to modernize the valuation of corporate assets and bring back confidence and accountability to corporate asset valuation in the global marketplace.
In addition, World Patent Ratings, through its expert network offers the following consulting services in the areas of:
1. Patent Valuation
2. Brand Valuation
3. Intellectual Property Litigation Assessment
4. Continuing Professional Education
5. Cyber Security Management
6. Risk Management Compliance
7. Accounting Fraud Prevention Services
8. Emerging Technolgies including Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Machine
Learning and Deep Learning.
The company has repeatedly warned about the intangible and patent asset bubble. The extreme volatility and the lack of consensus surrounding the accounting of patents and other intangible assets has created a cloud over the global economy. Our mission is to prevent the continued use of creative accounting and a distortion of reported asset values. We are pioneering an accounting revolution geared towards standardization and transparency.
The World Patent Family of Companies recently announced the launch of the World Patent Ratings University Innovation Index and The World Patent Marketing Review Board. World Patent Marketing provides free referrals for inventors looking to patent ideas and offers engineering and manufacturing services for new and innovative products. In addition, the company provides SEO marketing services through World Patent Digital.
