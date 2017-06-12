Zeigler Motorsports to host official Grand Opening Event on June 14, 2017. Our soft opening back in March was very well received so we're excited to host this official Grand Opening Event celebrating our success so far and into the future

Zeigler Motorsports announces official time and date for its highly anticipated press conference. The dealership first captured widespread attention from motocross enthusiasts and amateur and pro riders after opening its doors to customers on March 6, 2017, becoming the World’s Largest Action Park and Motorsports Dealership.

The press conference scheduled for Wednesday, June 14th will include several new announcements from Zeigler Automotive Group and Zeigler Motorsports. Statements will begin promptly at 5:30p.m. with on-site media registration starting at 4:30pm. Advanced media registration is strongly encouraged.

"Our soft opening back in March was very well received, so we're excited to host this press conference celebrating our success so far and into the future. We have so many announcements that we felt a press conference was the best way to address the media,” said Aaron Zeigler, President of Zeigler Motorsports.

The 50-acre facility located 5001 Park Circle Drive Kalamazoo, MI 49048, inside MidLink Business Park, features a 30-ft mountain and waterfall, birch trees, a 300 sq.-ft. video wall, a 36-motorcycle ceiling installation, and a full service Tap House Restaurant & Bar. It also includes an indoor service write-up area and Elevate, a 150-person training and development center.

The dealer's four onsite tracks, developed by Dream Traxx, span over four miles. These include a 1.3-mile motocross track, a side-by-side track with natural obstacles, an additional junior track and 2-mile side-by-side/ ATV motocross track.

"I think one of our best features is the onsite tracks. There's no other dealer in the world that offers the freedom to test-ride vehicles in their natural environment all year round," Zeigler said when asked which feature current customers liked the most.

In addition to the attractions and entertainment features, Zeigler emphasized the one-stop-shop aspect of the complex by designating 85,000 sq. ft. for sales and service - including 24 large indoor service lanes; plus an additional 400,000 sq. ft for onsite storage.

The massive storage facility developed with Motorsports enthusiasts in mind, features an in/out service that allows clients to store their vehicles onsite and use them on the tracks without a trailer.

About Zeigler Motorsports Zeigler Motorsports in Kalamazoo Michigan is part of the Zeigler Automotive Group, one of the largest automotive dealer groups in the country.

The multi-line dealer carries a large volume of Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, SkiDoo, SeaDoo, Can Am, Arctic Cat, KTM, E-Z-Go, Bad Boy Off Road and Yamaha powersport products and specializes in the complete line of Honda Power Equipment and Yamaha Power Equipment.

Its main focus is providing A Great Experience with the largest selection in Michigan and a knowledgeable staff always available at its 50-acre facility.

About Zeigler Automotive Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately owned dealer groups in the nation with 71 franchises and 23 locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and New York. Vehicle brands represented include the majority of domestic and imported manufacturers.

Founded in 1975, the company ranks among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the U.S., and has earned recognition for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction.

Recently, Zeigler Automotive Group was named one of the 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in Illinois and Michigan.