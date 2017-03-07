Worthington Direct Celebrates 20 Years in Business

Worthington Direct is a great company to work with. They have a personal connection to their customers and are always available to answer any questions. I love the customer service they provide.

This month marks the 20th year in business for school furniture dealer, Worthington Direct. Founded March 17, 1997 by Kevin Worthington, the company has transitioned through changes in both the educational furniture market and the channels in which they have catered to their loyal customer base.

In its inception Worthington Direct was solely a direct mail catalog dealer whose catalog has likely crossed your desk over the years if you work in school administration. Not to leave out similar institutions in need of quality furniture, Worthington Direct also curated and distributed print catalogs to the church and preschool markets for a time.

In the early 2000's, as ecommerce channels were just coming to life, their website http://www.worthingtondirect.com opened its doors to early adopters of ordering online. Flash forward to today and the Worthington Direct website has since become the clear choice for school procurement departments, office managers, daycare owners and church administrators. But check your desk because Worthington Direct printed catalogs are still being produced and are a big driver for sales and brand awareness.

Even with technology changing the source of business, Worthington Direct still is very personable. If you call during business hours, there's no auto-attendant. You will be greeted by a team member that likely has 5-15 years of experience and has been personally trained by Kevin Worthington. "Our sales and customer service staff is small enough to allow communication to flow among each other which fosters a sort of continually training session as new trends and questions arise," says sales coordinator and 15 year veteran, Neely Rose.

So what trends have changed in educational furniture over the past 20 years? There used to be a lot of focus on keeping students within their own personal space- hard, solid plastic combination chair desks, ordered in neat rows, all day long. Now schools want flexible furniture that allows students to come together for interactive lessons and even be comfortable, as if in their own home, while they work. Standing in class might have landed you in detention 20 years ago, but now it's encouraged and schools are providing stand-up desks to students as a workspace option.

To celebrate their 20 years in business, Worthington Direct has planned some great furniture giveaways in collaboration with some of their top furniture partnerships. "Worthington Direct is a great company to work with. They have a personal connection to their customers and are always available to answer any questions. I love the customer service they provide,” says Stephanie Laney from Marco Group.

Look for 6 months of giveaways which can be entered through their Facebook page starting now. A single entry will automatically enter you for all 6 giveaways! The remainder of the year will feature some exceptional 20% off sales events from everything on classroom furniture to office furniture.

