Worthington Galleries Acquires Rare Picasso Ceramics

"Picasso got great joy from turning plates, pitchers, jugs and other items into playful, lively figures with faces and animals." - Michael Keever, owner and curator of Worthington Galleries

Picasso, best known as the founder of the Cubism art movement, took up ceramics after visiting Vallauris in Southern France for an annual pottery exhibition in 1946. It was there that the artist was introduced to Suzanne and Georges Ramie, owners of the Madoura Pottery workshop. The Ramies allowed Picasso to use their studio space to create ceramics and pottery as he pleased. In return, Picasso allowed the Ramies to make and sell limited editions of pieces he produced.

Picasso created more than 600 pieces over the next 25 years in collaboration with the Ramie family.

His Madoura pieces include plates, bowls, vases and pitchers in limited editions ranging from 25 to 500.

Worthington Galleries has acquired a piece of red earthenware with black paint titled “Yan Barbu” stamped “Madoura Plein Feu Edition Picasso” and numbered 294 of 300.

The second piece, “Centaur au Visages,” is an enameled piece of earthenware with engobe and paraffin decoration stamped “Madoura Plein Feu Edition Picasso” and numbered 80 of 125.

“People know him for his Cubist paintings and for the sad, solemn figures of his earlier Blue Period,” said Michael Keever, owner and curator of Worthington Galleries. “But later in his life, Picasso reveled in his discovery of pottery-making. He got great joy from turning plates, pitchers, jugs and other items into playful, lively figures with faces and animals.”

Both works are in excellent condition and include their original 1997 purchase receipt from Galerie Madoura in Vallauris, France.

Visit http://www.worthingtongalleries.com to browse Worthington’s online inventory which is updated daily.

About Worthington Galleries

Worthington Galleries owns what is considered to be the largest collection of fine art in Tennessee and among the largest most comprehensive collections in the country. The Worthington collection includes important examples of paintings from all major movements including prehistoric, Renaissance, modern and contemporary as well as the works from the 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th centuries. Visit http://www.worthingtongalleries.com to browse Worthington’s online inventory which is updated daily.