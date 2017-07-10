Today the Weed Science Society of America (WSSA) announced it will be participating in the 57th Annual Meeting of the Aquatic Plant Management Society (APMS), scheduled for July 16-19 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Florida is recognized as a leader in aquatic plant management activities, and this year’s conference is expected to be one of the best-attended events in APMS history.

WSSA’s Science Policy Director Lee Van Wychen, Ph.D., will provide an update on federal regulatory policies and research funding affecting aquatic plant management activities. In addition, special sessions are planned on managing algal blooms and on operational strategies for monitoring, managing and assessing aquatic plant control in Florida waters.

Dozens of additional presentations are planned on a wide range of aquatic plant research and management topics. Examples include:



Current status of hydrilla risk assessment in the Great Lakes

Using remote sensing technology to monitor important weeds like giant salvinia

The first U.S. finding of wooly frogs mouth weed

Managing cyanobacteria to improve wildlife habitat for threatened and endangered species

For more information on the APMS annual meeting or to register to attend, visit

https://www.apms.org/annual-meeting/2017-annual-meeting.

About the Aquatic Plant Management Society

The Aquatic Plant Management Society is an international organization of scientists, educators, students, commercial pesticide applicators, administrators and concerned individuals interested in the management and study of aquatic plants. The objectives of the Society are to assist in promoting the management of nuisance aquatic plants, to provide for the scientific advancement of members of the society, to encourage scientific research, to promote university scholarship, and to extend and develop public interest in the aquatic plant science discipline. For more information, visit http://www.apms.org.

About the Weed Science Society of America

The Weed Science Society of America, a nonprofit scientific society, was founded in 1956 to encourage and promote the development of knowledge concerning weeds and their impact on the environment. The Society promotes research, education and extension outreach activities related to weeds, provides science-based information to the public and policy makers, fosters awareness of weeds and their impact on managed and natural ecosystems, and promotes cooperation among weed science organizations across the nation and around the world. For more information, visit http://www.wssa.net.