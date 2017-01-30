Pioneering Use of xAPI Positions DigitalChalk as LMS Technology Leader

The learning industry has long sought a technology like xAPI to enable organizations to gain a better understanding of the online learning experience – as well as those learning experiences that take place in more traditional settings.

DigitalChalk, a leading Learning Management System (LMS) solutions provider, will showcase full use of xAPI within an LMS at Learning Technologies in London February 1-2, 2017. Troy Tolle, CTO and Co-Founder of DigitalChalk, was one of the earliest proponents of xAPI and has been leveraging its strengths as an emerging technology since xAPI’s/TinCan’s inception.

Tolle will represent DigitalChalk through an xAPIgo game in participation with Watershed (stand #A22) throughout the conference. He was invited by Watershed Founder, Mike Rustici, and xAPI expert, Andrew Downs to demonstrate how xAPI communicates analytical data from the DigitalChalk LMS to the Watershed LRS data collection platform. DigitalChalk is the first LMS to extend the use of xAPI to every aspect of the learning experience - from login, to course participation, to logout - and to send that data to any LRS platform, such as Watershed, there to reap the benefits of their enhanced reporting options.

Over the years, Troy, Mike and Andrew have expanded their professional relationship around a shared passion for xAPI and its potential value to learning analytics. Each of them has made significant contributions in this innovative shift that is revolutionizing the way an LMS collects and analyzes experiential user data. For over 16 years, Learning Technologies has been Europe’s leading conference for organizational learning and the technology used to support learning in the workplace. This is DigitalChalk’s first-ever European conference participation.

“With more than 3,800 customers worldwide, DigitalChalk has been the technology leader in the LMS space and e-learning for the past 10 years, in part due to our continuous innovation, and furthered through development in xAPI,” said Tolle. “The learning industry has long sought a technology like xAPI to enable organizations to gain a better understanding of the online learning experience – as well as those learning experiences that take place in more traditional settings. The combination of big data analytics and the learning experiences – whether they be formal training packages, a VR training, simple participation in a discussion, or even on the job work experience – brings the promise of learning management from vision to reality: a more accurate picture of a learner’s level of expertise.”

Tolle, whose DigitalChalk goal has always been to enhance learning through cutting-edge technologies, is one of xAPI’s most committed and expert developers. Troy provided insights to the Data Interoperability Standards Consortium at Dev Learn in Las Vegas last November, and at the invitation of Aaron Silvers, will share his expertise in a discussion about emerging trends in xAPI at the xAPI Barcamp 2017 at the Britannia on February 1, 2017.

The November 2016 DigitalChalk release extended xAPI capabilities beyond any other LMS use of xAPI. By second quarter 2017, DigitalChalk plans to add SalesForce.com integration, gamification capabilities and a new eCommerce affiliate program to their product features, all of which will utilize xAPI capabilities wherever possible.

