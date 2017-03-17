I am so excited to provide the campers at Oregon State with such an amazing staff!

Oregon State University is located in the beautiful, green Willamette Valley between Portland and Eugene.

"With the perfect campus setting in place, campers will have the opportunity to work with Xcelerate Nike’s best Pro Players and experienced staff members," says Steve Anderson, Founder of Xcelerate Lacrosse. "Our All-Star coaching staff includes pro players Jesse King, Dan Coates and Steven DeNapoli. I am so excited to provide the campers at Oregon State with such an amazing staff!"

Jesse King

Jesse King will be co-directing the 1st and 2nd sessions of camps this summer. As a professional player in both the MLL and NLL, along with being a Gold Medal Winner for Team Canada at the 2014 World Championships, Coach King has a wealth of experience and is excited to lead the Xcelerate Nike lacrosse camps 2017 staff.

Professional: Georgia Swarm (NLL), Rochester Rattlers (MLL); College: The Ohio State University

Dan Coates

Directing the 1st session of camp at Oregon State University this summer is Dan Coates. Coach Coates is the Team Captain for the NLL’s Colorado Mammoth and was a Gold Medal winner for Team Canada in the World Lacrosse Championships.

Professional: Colorado Mammoth (NLL); College: Canisius College

Steven DeNapoli

Directing the 2nd session of camp at Oregon State University this summer is Steven DeNapoli. Coach DeNapoli is a current professional player with the Long Island Lizards of Major League Lacrosse.

Professional: Long Island Lizards, Rochester Rattlers (MLL); College: Hofstra University

Players, coaches, parents and others interested in the 2017 Xcelerate Nike Lacrosse Camp at Oregon State University can visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/lacrosse/xcelerate/ or call 1-800-NIKE-CAMP (645-3226).

