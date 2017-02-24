At the end of the camp our goal is for each camper to walk away with a higher lacrosse IQ, an enhanced skill set, new role models, new friends, and a true love of the game.

On a daily basis, Xcelerate Nike Lacrosse Camps challenge campers in a positive, respectful, and fun-filled summer camp environment, enabling them to build confidence, experience success, and showcase their newfound skills.

"Xcelerate offers a variety of camp programs that will get you closer to your goal. We start with the fundamentals and build from there," says Steve Anderson, Founder of Xcelerate Lacrosse. "At the end of the camp our goal is for each camper to walk away with a higher lacrosse IQ, an enhanced skill set, new role models, new friends, and a true love of the game. Our small-group training gives in-depth instruction on offensive, defensive and team strategy."

2017 Xcelerate Nike Lacrosse Camps Coaching Line-Up:

Jay Card - Coach Card has a wealth of experience having been a collegiate player, professional player and as a camp director for Xcelerate over the last 5 years. Coach Card will be directing camp at Auburn University (AL), North Central College (IL), St. Olaf College (MN), UNC Charlotte (NC), Baldwin Wallace University (OH), Vanderbilt University (TN) and Pacific Lutheran University (WA).

Malcolm Chase - Coach Chase has a wealth of experience having been a collegiate player & coach, professional player and as a camp director for Xcelerate over the last 12 years. Coach chase will be directing camp in Vail (CO), Oregon State University (OR) and Southwestern University (TX).

Dan Coates - Team Captain of the NLL’s Colorado Mammoth, Coates is also a Gold Medal winner for Team Canada in the World Lacrosse Championships. Coach Coates will be directing camp at Northern Kentucky University (KY), University at Buffalo (NY), Baldwin Wallace University (OH) and the University of South Carolina (SC).

Jacob DeCola - Coach DeCola came to Albion College in 2009 to begin the varsity lacrosse program. Under his leadership, the Britons have built a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association champion in just six seasons. Coach DeCola will be directing camp at Albion College (MI).

Jesse King - As a professional player in both the MLL and NLL, Coach King has a wealth of experience and is excited to lead the Xcelerate Nike staff in 2017. Coach King will be directing camp at Emory University (GA), Saint Louis University (MO), Oregon State University (OR) and Pacific Lutheran University (WA).

Brian Lalley - Coach Lalley has a wealth of experience having been a collegiate player at Ohio State University, a college coach at Canisus College and as a camp director for Xcelerate over the last 3 years. Coach Lalley will be directing camp at Northern Kentucky University (KY), William Jewell College (MO), University at Buffalo (NY), Baldwin Wallace University (OH) and the University of South Carolina (SC).

Jason Rife - Coach Rife brings an abundance of coaching experience that features more than 15 years of coaching at the collegiate level. Coach Rife will be directing camp at North Central College (IL) and Vanderbilt University (TN).

Unlike tournaments, Xcelerate's summer camp opportunities provide youth and high school lacrosse players a balance of traditional and progressive drills which lead to tangible results. For more information visit http://www.xceleratelacrosse.com or call 1-800-645-3226

Xcelerate Nike Lacrosse Camps provide players of all positions and skill levels an opportunity to learn from some of the best coaches and players in the game today. Unlike tournaments, Xcelerate's summer camp opportunities provide youth and high school lacrosse players a balance of traditional and progressive drills which lead to tangible results.

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.