Xcelerate Nike Lacrosse Camps Announce Summer 2017 Texas Camp Line-Up

Xcelerate Nike Lacrosse Camps is excited to host camps this summer in Georgetown, Texas. The 11th annual boys camp (ages 10-18) will take place June 18-22 and the 4th annual girls camp (ages 10-18) at Southwestern University will run June 18-21.

The school’s 700-acre campus, is just 25 miles north of Austin and is a short 2.5 hour drive for all Dallas youth lacrosse players. The excellent terrain and warm climate provides the players with a perfect atmosphere for intensive lacrosse training. After each field session, campers can eat at the buffet, swim in the campus pool, and relax in the air-conditioned dormitories.

"We are thrilled to provide a boys and girls camp option this summer in Texas," states Steve Anderson, National Director for Xcelerate Nike Lacrosse Camps. "An ALL-STAR cast of coaches once again are ready to work with the talent rich players in the North Texas youth lacrosse region and beyond."

Campers, Parents, and Coaches interested in the 2017 Xcelerate Nike Lacrosse Texas camp options can get more information at http://www.xceleratelacrosse.com or call 1-800-645-3226 FREE.

About Xcelerate Nike Lacrosse Camps

Xcelerate Nike Lacrosse Camps mission is to provide the best coaching to student athletes across the country through positive reinforcement, encouragement, and commitment. Building confidence is an essential component to a young person’s development and a very important step in achieving success both on and off the field. Our goal at Xcelerate Nike Lacrosse Camps is to provide the leadership necessary to help build this confidence and to help each camper reach their full potential. We want everyone that spends a week with us, to leave camp knowing they can achieve anything.

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America’s largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. Over 80,000 kids attended a US Sports Camps program in 2016. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill enhancement.