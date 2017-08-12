“I always find time for everything. A day has 24 hours. In 24 hours, you can do a lot!”

Xenios Fitness is now offering its effective fitness programs online for easy access to clients worldwide. The services provide an alternative to one-on-one fitness training, providing more convenience and flexibility for clients.

While in-person fitness training can work well for individuals new to work out regimens, seeking professional help for the first steps on their fitness journey, the cost can be steep for each session. Xenios’s 12 Week Transformation Program can be accessed online through a mobile app for one payment of £397. This includes a personalized diet plan and workout program, weekly plan adjustments, and 24/7 chat support. The plan is specialized to each client, whether they seek weight loss or muscle gain, and is tailored to those with busy schedules. This program also works for all genders.

The accessibility of the online personal training program allows clients to instantly connect to trainers and experts from around the world, not just the local gym.

Online personal training works best with self-motivated individuals dedicated to achieving their fitness goals. The training app works as well as a client can report their progress honestly. While Xenios’s online fitness program is globally available, he also offers one-on-one personal training in London for exclusive individuals who prefer in-person training. A live trainer can demonstrate how to properly use exercise equipment to new trainees.

For more information about one-to-one personal training, contact Xenios Charalambous at support(at)xeniosfitness(dot)com.

About Xenios Charalambous

Xenios Charalambous is a celebrity personal trainer with over 10 years of experience in the fitness industry. His fitness and nutrition YouTube videos have reached more than eight million people around the world. He offers one-on-one personal training in central London along with his online training offered through his app. The app includes nutrition expertise as well as fitness training. Xenios also offers a chef service to his London-based clients to promote a healthy meal plan thanks to a partnership with Fresh Fitness Foods. To learn more about Xenios Charlambous Fitness, please visit https://www.xeniosfitness.com.