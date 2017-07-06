Xink Among Top 20 Office 365 Solution Providers 2017

Bjarne Mess, CEO of XInk As one of the preferred email signature platforms for Office 365 on a global basis, Xink adds great value.

In its annual review, CIOReview features Xink among the 20 Most Promising Office 365 Solution Providers of 2017. The listed companies are selected by a panel of an elite group of CEOs, CIOs, Office 365 specialists and members of CIO Review’s editorial board.

Xink is a fast-growing email signature management platform with deep integration into Office 365. This recognition by CIOReview means a lot to Xink and our team.

“We’re very proud to be selected as one of the elite Office 365 solution providers this year. We offer quick and seamless integration to all common email platforms, but as one of the fastest growing cloud-based email platforms in the world, Office 365 is a natural key focus to us and we have managed to create a successful allround solution for Office 365 users," said Bjarne Mess, CEO and founder of Xink.

Today corporate email signatures are about so much more than correct contact information and a company logo. Email signatures are increasingly used as a tailored marketing channel, too.



“For the past 10 years we have focused on establishing Xink as the preferred platform for email signatures for marketing purposes. With Xink you can create signature campaigns and measure the results by means of reporting, geo-location and click-through rates. As one of the preferred email signature platforms for Office 365 on a global basis, Xink adds great value,” said Bjarne Mess.



And it does not stop there. With the emergence and wide acceptance of using cloud-based solutions for most technical needs in modern companies, the integration platform that Xink offers is quite unique.



“Not only does Xink make your emails look perfect no matter which device or program you send your emails from, but we also offer Xink signatures to integrate with many other platforms. Platforms which send out emails on users’ behalf – and they also need to look good and be designed with specific marketing information. Our clients can develop integrations into their own systems. With Office 365 as the cornerstone in all email communication we ensure a smooth and intelligent way to consistent branding,” explained Bjarne Mess.



Xink is built in part using technology protected by U.S. patent. The patented technology will soon be fully implemented into Xink and will offer a state-of-the-art experience to both customers and email readers in general.

About CIOReview

Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT-VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the “20 Most Promising Office 365 Solution Providers – 2017” and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants.

About Xink

Xink is a leading, cloud-based software solution to manage corporate email signatures and marketing campaigns in email signatures across organizations and platforms. Originally founded in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2004 under the name eMailSignature by Danish entrepreneur Bjarne Mess, the company today counts more than 4,000 companies in more than 90 countries, among others Elizabeth Arden, Mitsubishi Electric and TripAdvisor.

